Taste of TUS highlights local artisan food and beverage entrepreneurs Westmeath Independent

The Taste of TUS returns this year, the largest showcase of local artisan food and drink producers since the event began three years ago and over 22 exhibitors showcase their innovations at the event, which was recently held at Shannon University of Technology. (TUS). Athlone Campus.

Hungry Bull Pizza, Dead Center Brewing, Riverpark Honey, Magico Bakery, Gary Hinch Exotic Mushrooms, Bon Chocolatier, Oliver Carty & Family, and award-winning coffee roaster Artesa Coffee were among those showcasing their wares and sharing their entrepreneurial stories. Shared with this scene. To inspire the next generation of food and beverage producers.

Bon Chocolatiers co-founder Giorgia Culi is featured in Taste of TUS.

TUS graduate James Gumley said his degree in culinary entrepreneurship was helpful in helping him start a food business and gain experience in new product development.

Daniel Harney studied Culinary Arts at TUS and with 15 years of experience traveling around the world, he finally took the plunge and opened his own business, Hungry Bull Pizza Food Truck, last March.

For Georgina Kweli and her partner Dan Linehan, co-founders of the hugely successful Bon Chocolatiers, their interest in making chocolate and patisseries was sparked when they were culinary arts students at TUS and by studying abroad and working at Michelin Star and Bib He got more inspiration. Delicious restaurant.

“It was kind of an accident,” Georgia said, explaining that the business was born in the kitchen of Daniel’s parents’ restaurant in Athlone at the height of the pandemic, and took the time to make chocolates for family and friends. From taking orders to growing rapidly. Of friends.

“COVID opened up the gifting market and people really wanted to give a meaningful gift and the demand grew and grew,” he said of the moment he realized the potential of the business.

The pair have gone from strength to strength since then and now have their own chocolate production factory in Athlone.

Georgia called returning to TUS, where she learned the fundamentals of chocolate making, “a full circle moment” and advised students interested in following in her footsteps to “just go for it.”

“Chocolate is a very technical process so get as much information and training as you can, and if you’re passionate about it, just go for it, and contact as many people, as many chefs, as you can. The more lecturers, the more people you can talk to about it,” she said.

Another TUS graduate in attendance, James Gumley, said his degree in culinary entrepreneurship was helpful in helping him get started in the food business and gain experience in new product development (NPD).

“It definitely prepared us to go into NPD where you’d do shelf-life testing and packaging, all that kind of stuff. I think the guidance and mentorship provided at TUS is fantastic,” he said.

Upon graduating from TUS five years ago, she started her career at Manor Farms as an NPD Technologist before moving to Green Farms as a Process Technologist and now works as Culinary and Insight Manager at Oliver Carty & Family in Athlone. are doing.

James, who hopes to eventually start his own venture in the meat products industry, said events like Taste of TUS are great for gaining inspiration and “making connections.”

Daniel Harney also studied cookery at TUS and with 15 years of experience traveling around the world, he finally took the plunge and opened his own business, Hungry Bull Pizza, last March.

“It’s very difficult to make good dough and manage fermentation and, you know, there’s a lot that goes into learning how to make good pizza,” he explained, “but I fell in love with making pizza.”

With lower overheads than a traditional brick and mortar pizzeria, he advised that a food truck could be a good way to start a food business because “you don’t need a lot money-wise to get started.” Not there.”

His big advice for others interested in following his path is to “first learn what you’re doing and then go for it.”

“You can’t learn to be a chef in a classroom, you have to be stuck in the kitchen.”

According to Sarah La Cumbre, Student Resource Center Manager at TUS, Taste of TUS aims to inspire and engage students and encourage them to broaden their horizons.

“If you can see it, you can be it; It is about their broader holistic development and enriching the student experience by encouraging students to think outside the box and explore new possibilities and potential career paths,” she explained.

“It is also about giving students the confidence to put into practice what they are learning onsite in our extensive learning and training facilities,” said Dr Emma Reardon, Head of Hospitality, Tourism and Leisure.

“The skills developed at TUS through our ‘you learn by doing’ philosophy also enable students to set up their own successful businesses if they wish.

“What they see at Taste of TUS can inspire them to develop their own product while also giving them the opportunity to connect and engage with the industry,” he said.

A partnership between the university’s Hospitality, Tourism and Leisure Department and the Student Resource Centre, the event is part of TUS’s Connect & Engage programme, ‘Community and Culture Week’.

To find out the courses offered in the Department of Hospitality, Tourism and Leisure visit www.ait.ie/courses/department/dept-of-hospitality-tourism-leisure-studies.

