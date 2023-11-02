Taste of Immokalee student entrepreneurs unveil new products that give back – Naples Florida Weekly

Taste of Immokalee, the retail side of Taste the Impact, a social enterprise created and run by high school students, announces a new line of jams inspired by the rich agriculture of Immokalee, Florida. In addition to the newly unveiled Jalapeño Jam, Tomato Jam and Mango Jam, the existing product line has also been enhanced with farm-fresh ingredients, including locally sourced tomatoes from Lippman Produce, North America’s largest tomato grower. Taste of Immokalee allocates its profits to student education and funding mechanisms for its non-profit organization, Taste the Impact. These new products will be included in this year’s holiday bundles.

“Our students have been involved in every aspect of our new product launches, including product testing, package design, manufacturing, accounting, sales and marketing,” said Executive Director Mary Capita. “They learn to be innovative thinkers, hard workers and smart problem solvers along the way.”

Taste of Immokalee is a for-profit corporation founded in 2014. What started as the seed of an idea by a group of local high school students has grown into a social enterprise that creates and sells specialty food products representing Immokalee’s unique blend of culture and thriving agriculture. , Those products are sold online and at supermarkets, SWFL public locations. Taste of Immokalee is committed to providing students with practical experience in all aspects of business, with a focus on giving back.

Created in partnership with professional consultants, chefs and other food industry experts, Taste of Immokalee products meet the highest quality standards. Most products conform to general health concerns, meeting nutritional criteria such as low calorie, low or no fat and cholesterol free.

All profits from sales of Taste of Immokalee products are returned to its non-profit charity, Taste the Impact, to continue changing lives and enabling our students to be career ready as they enter the workforce. Can be made. Learn more at www.TasteofImmokalee.com.

Source: naples.floridaweekly.com