Taskmaster announces the winner of series 16

Taskmaster reveals the winner of series 16

Spoilers for Taskmaster Season 16 follow.

Taskmaster has found its Season 16 winner in Sam Campbell, who also debuted a brand new bleached hairdo for the occasion.

Tonight’s (23 November) episode had some surprises for fans as well as this year’s quintet – Sam, Lucy Beaumont, Julian Clary, Sue Perkins and Susan Wokoma.

The comedians were pitted against each other for one last chance to impress taskmaster Greg Davis and his partner Alex Horne and go home with Greg’s prized gold head.

The finale got off to an unexpectedly moving start, courtesy of Julian, who managed to win over his competition for the prize task. Asked to present the hosts with an object that would give you the biggest shock when turned over, Julian came up with an urn filled with his friend’s ashes.

Covered in black polka dots, the ceramic yellow vase had the word ‘Shit’ written between red lips on the front. The foul-mouthed urchin immediately puts Greg off guard, but when Julian reveals that Taskmaster was his late friend’s favorite show and he thought he would have liked to be on the show, Greg’s cold heart melts, allowing Julian to return to his Got a worthy five points.

The show then moved on to the first task, in which the taskers had to come up with the most shocking, but family-friendly activities to perform on a donut. While Sam made a tiny bikini for her pastries, Lucy wore a bird costume to munch on a donut and proceeded to feed poor Alex.

The second challenge turned contestants into 1980s-inspired fitness instructors who were tasked with creating their own high-intensity, four-exercise routines, which would then be edited together in a loop.

Later, the comedians are divided into two groups to oversee the reception of the newly opened Taskmaster Hotel, accommodating the bizarre requests of their only guest, Alex’s alter ego, Chris.

Susan and Sue dealt with Chris’s demands without losing their balance, while Julian, Lucy and Sam took the opposite approach, meddling in the guest’s affairs, jumping into bed with him and overcharging him.

Finally, the last task of the season involved throwing some balls into the bathtub, only Sam managed to complete it successfully, while all four of his co-stars were eliminated in the first round.

Julian won the episode, but it was Sam who took home Greg’s golden head as he was crowned this season’s winner with 155 points. Julian came second with 155, Susan and Sue with 139 and 137 respectively, and Lucy with 129.

Taskmaster airs on Channel 4, where you can also stream previous series.

