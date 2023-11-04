Tartu Biotech Ecosengen Cell Factory Wins Business of the Year

Ecosagen Cell Factory has, among other things, developed BioBloc, a nasal spray containing anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies.

Sigrid Harjo, member of the joint organization of Enterprise Estonia and Credex, said that Ecosagen is one of the most knowledge-intensive companies in Estonia, creating a lot of added value in economic terms.

In addition to the Business of the Year award, Ecosagen was also named Innovator of the Year. “They have developed unique technologies for the development and production of biological molecules and provide services to the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies. In the near future, their pharmaceutical plant will also be completed, which will take the entire Estonian biotech sector to a new level. Will go,” he said.

“Ecosagen is an exemplary case of how the fruits of the work of Estonian researchers reach society through entrepreneurship and succeed in international competition,” said Arto Aas, CEO of the Estonian Employers’ Confederation and member of the jury. “Investing in innovation and development in these research-intensive companies pays off,” he said.

“Being an entrepreneur requires a lot of courage and initiative, especially in recent years when entrepreneurs have had to face a variety of challenges. We are only presenting entrepreneurship honors to a few Estonian entrepreneurs today, but it A tribute to all entrepreneurs and hardworking people,” said Chamber of Commerce President Tomas Luman.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications recognized the Connected Health Cluster led by Narva Creative Incubator OBJEKT and Science and Business Park Tehnopol with the Entrepreneurship Promotion Award.

Business of the Year was chosen by a jury of judges, consisting of Minister of Economic Affairs and Information Technology Titt Riisalo, Governor of Eesti Pank, Madis Müller, President of the Board of Rectors and Rector of the University of Tartu Tomas Esser. , Urmas Verblen, Professor at the University of Tartu and Member of the Estonian Academy of Sciences, Mats Palts, Director General of the Estonian Chamber of Commerce, Arto Aas, CEO of the Estonian Employers’ Confederation.

Young Entrepreneur of the Year is Christo Clementi

Christo Klementi, owner and director of Revismo OÜ, was chosen Young Entrepreneur of the Year by the Estonian Chamber of Commerce and LHV.

The top three nominees were separated by only a few points, the other two nominees being Aarti Kutt (Claveron AS) and Tunis Voitka (Cratwerks OÜ).

Revismo focuses on providing professional engineering services, product development and promoting innovation in the design and development of metal products and equipment. With a team of 15 skilled engineers, the company has successfully completed more than 550 product development projects.

The customer base includes companies not only from Estonia, but also from Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Germany. By providing high-quality engineering solutions to international customers, the company has strengthened Estonia’s position as a reliable and innovative partner in the global market.

In 2022, Revismo was the Gazelle company for the third time. Gazelles are companies that have grown their turnover and profits by more than 50 percent in three years. Only 1 percent of Estonian companies are Gazelles.

Company revenues exceed €1.2 million in 2022.

The LHV Bank Young Entrepreneur Award, worth €5,000, was presented for the eighth time. The competition is organized by the Estonian Chamber of Commerce and LHV in cooperation with President Alar Karis.

,

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter And never miss an update!

Source: news.err.ee