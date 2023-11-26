Target's top Cyber ​​Monday deals: Save up to 50% on toys, tech, more

shopping

Published Nov 26, 2023, 10:04am ET

This Cyber ​​Monday, we’re all about shopping at Target (actually, we’re all about shopping at the retailer 24/7, but that’s beside the point).

To celebrate the most popular online shopping day of the year in the country, this rising retailer has top items on sale that make great gifts for the holidays.

Target’s two-day Cyber ​​Monday sale starts November 26 and is offering up to 50% off hundreds of thousands of items, including apparel and accessories, toys, TVs, and laptops.

For today, enjoy markdowns on your favorites — from air fryers and matching family pajama sets to beauty stocking stuffers and kitchen deals that add up to the shopping cart the fastest.

Ahead, the New York Post gathered all the hottest offers that — if we had to bet our bottom dollar — won’t be available for much longer. (After all, it is Cyber ​​Week, and the entire world is largely shopping online).

The Samsung 65-inch CU7000 Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV boasts a great picture and a modern, slim design – a top model at a pretty good discount on Cyber ​​Monday. With dazzling 4K quality, you’ll be glad you chose it.

Ah, the beloved KitchenAid 5.5-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer. It’s on everyone’s wedding registry, comes in a variety of sale colors and helps make food taste better while cooking. Needless to say, this makes the perfect holiday gift for anyone on your list.

Buy the Beats Solo 3 Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones – This pair is only $100 right now and is ideal for any time of the day. Whether you’re traveling, studying, or Zooming for work, rest assured, this pair of over-ear headphones is worth using.

The Cuisinart Custom 14-Cup Food Processor comes with a spacious 14-cup work bowl and an extra large feed tube for making a variety of dishes and desserts. Even better, this is a food processor that’s easy to clean with dishwasher-safe parts.

Everyone has their eyes on the Apple AirPods (2nd generation), and this pair also includes a charging case. For under $100, this is a pair of wireless earbuds you can add to your cart it Exemption was given.

We love a good waffle maker, and the Oster DiamondForce Nonstick Flip Waffle Maker is exactly what Target has blessed us with this Cyber ​​Monday. For just $25 now, it’ll help make your weekend mornings more enjoyable (and delicious!) than ever.

The Amazon Fire HD 8-inch 32GB Kids Tablet is another Target find for less than $100 and one of the best kids’ tablets to keep your little ones entertained while on the go. Plus, there are a variety of fun colors to choose from.

The portability and sound quality of the JBL Clip 4 Portable Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker is simply unmatched – and you can now buy it for less than $50! Not only is this a great stocking stuffer idea, but it’s especially perfect for the tech lover.

For more options, check out our guide to the best portable Bluetooth speakers.

The Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Espresso and Coffee Maker with Milk Frother is on sale for its lowest price ever (as we’ve seen). This is easily one of the best gifts we’ve ever received and it’s a high-quality coffee maker if you want one.

The Apple 10.2-inch iPad is one of our most-used items for taking notes for work, watching YouTube videos, and spending hours scrolling through Pinterest and finding new recipes. That said, it’s worth shopping on-sale from Target right now.

You can’t put a price on home security, but $30 at Target isn’t too shabby. Grab the Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Generation) security camera while it’s on sale for Cyber ​​Monday. Love how simple it is to set up and use.

One of the most beautiful smartwatches that money can buy is the Apple Watch Series 8 GPS Smartwatch – thanks to its signature gold band and increased modernity compared to older models. Now, add it to your cart for over $200 off.

New York Post readers *love* the Breville Stainless Steel Barista Express Espresso Machine —and it’s on sale right now for over $100! If you want to create barista-style creations from home, this is best.

For more options, check out our guide to the best espresso machines.

Cyber ​​Monday deals on pajamas are great, and the Kolsey Lace Trim Woven Tank and Shorts Pajama Set is one of our favorite pairs for only $14! This is giving “Affordable Gift Ideas”.

For a limited time, the Too Faced Sexy Lips & Lashes Mascara and Lip Plumper Set is on sale and it’s worth a buy if you or your loved one is a beauty lover. Needless to say, the Better Than Sex Mascara is one of the best mascaras we’ve reviewed.

Don’t miss Target’s furniture offer this Cyber ​​Monday, as its Costway Upholstered Linen Accent Chair is $200 off and versatile enough to match any room. Yes, please,

For more options, check out our guide to the best accent chairs.

The Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer is one of the best air fryers money can buy, and now it’s one of the best air fryers you can find for under $100 at Target. That is, it has a 105 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit range, and it allows you to gently remove moisture from foods (or, quickly cook and crisp foods with convection heat).

The Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Stick Vacuum is one of the best Dyson vacuums we’ve reviewed and one of the most modern options you can choose. It is said to have 100% more power and 60 minutes of run time than other models, and it also converts to a handheld vacuum for cleaning cars, stairs, and upholstery.

The HP 14-inch Convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop is on sale for just over $100 and is especially suitable for the student who wants versatility and convenience (oh, and the price on sale). Due to its slim design, we find ourselves keeping an eye on it.

Come on Barbie, let’s party. Naturally, every child is dreaming of a Barbie toy this year, and the Barbie Dreamhouse Pool Party Doll House is the grandest of options. It comes with a three-story design, a built-in slide, and 75 pieces.

Now is the perfect time to buy a new cookware set, and the Cuisinart Classic 11-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set is one of the best value bundles we’ve found. Upon purchase, you will receive one 8-inch nonstick skillet, one 10-inch skillet, 1.5-quart and 2.5-quart saucepans with covers, one 3-quart sauté pan with cover, one 6-quart stockpot w/cover and one . Steamer insert.

