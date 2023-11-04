Target’s Black Friday sale is already here, and fall fashion finds are up to 64% off

While fall means saying goodbye to long days and hello to falling temperatures, it also brings the joy of adding your favorite lightweight jackets, boots, and jeans back into your rotation. If your cold-weather wardrobe is missing some essentials, Target’s assortment of layering tops, jackets, and transitional jackets may be just what you’re looking for — all at a big discount.

Target kicked off its month-long Black Friday sale with early deals on October 29 and will offer more discounts throughout the holiday season. This means there are plenty of discounts on essential items currently available on the store’s site, including up to 64 percent off handbags, shoes and clothing. To help you get started, we’ve rounded up 30 fall essentials we’re eyeing this season.

The Overall Best Target Black Friday Fashion Deals

Journey Collection Block Heel Booties, $40 (originally $110)

SEB by SEBY Oversized plaid shirt jacket lined coat, $49 (originally $70)

Journey Collection Drip Almond-Toe Rain Boots, $70 (originally $100)

Allegra's High-Rise Silky Solid Satin Cargo Pant, $42 (originally $56)

Allegra's Faux Suede Tie Waisted A-Line Wrap Skirt, $36 (originally $48)

Baggalini Around Town Bag Crossbody Bag, $49 (originally $78)

Lands' End Medium Canvas Tote Bag, $36 (originally $45)

Hobemty Mock Neck Slim Fit Short-Sleeve Knit Blouse, $35 (originally $47)

French Connection UK Elisa Pebble Triple Section Satchel, $80 (originally $110)

Allegra's Shawl Collar Belted Asymmetrical Hem plaid coat, $71 (originally $95)

Best Target Black Friday Clothing Deals

Whether you’re looking for office-ready items or more casual items for the weekend, Target’s Black Friday sale is full of versatile tops, pants, and outerwear. This satin button-up shirt under $40 is a must-wear — it can be styled with a pair of high-rise jeans for date night or dressed up with trousers for the upcoming holiday season Is. If you’re looking to stock up on capsule wardrobe items, this classic crewneck T-shirt is currently under $30 and can be layered under jackets and sweaters. We’re also keeping an eye on pieces like this cropped tweed blazer and this machine-washable suede blazer, which are both 25 percent off and easily elevate a simple outfit.

Allegra’s Satin Puff Sleeve Point Collar Vintage Button-Up Shirt, $34 (originally $45)

Allegra’s Toggle Duffel Hooded Pocket Casual Winter Coat, $81 (originally $108)

Allegra’s Elegant Contrast Piping Long-Sleeve Tweed Blazer, $75 (originally $100)

Allegra’s Faux Suede Blazer, $51 (originally $68)

Allegra’s Shawl Collar Belted Asymmetrical Hem plaid coat, $71 (originally $95)

SEB by SEBY Oversized plaid shirt jacket lined coat, $49 (originally $70)

Allegra’s Satin Bow Tie Neck Blouse, $31 (originally $41)

Hobemty Mock Neck Slim Fit Short-Sleeve Knit Blouse, $35 (originally $47)

Cupshe Long Sleeve plaid oversized shirt, $31 (originally $33)

Lands’ End Cotton Rib Long-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt, $29 (originally $36)

Allegra’s High-Rise Silky Solid Satin Cargo Pant, $42 (originally $56)

Allegra Straight-Leg Trousers, $59 (originally $79)

Allegra’s Faux Suede Tie Waisted A-Line Wrap Skirt, $36 (originally $48)

Allegra’s Party Metallic Shiny Accordion Pleated Midi Skirt, $37 (originally $49)

Lands’ End Recover High-Rise Straight-Leg Ankle Blue Jeans, $72 (originally $90)

Allegra’s Winter Overcoat, $82 (originally $109)

Land’s End Insulated 3-in-1 Primaloft Park, $200 (originally $285)

Agnes Orinda Plus-Size Winter Long Pea Coat, $97 (originally $129)

The best Target Black Friday shoe deals

Fall is a great time to have fun with a variety of shoe styles. We especially love these houndstooth slingback mules for adding a little texture to your outfit as well as these block heel pumps for a pop of color. If the forecast is predicting heavy rainy weather for you, these almond-toed rain boots are a timeless waterproof footwear option, and they’re currently 30 percent off. The biggest discount on our list is this pair of Journey Collection Block Heel Booties, which are currently 64 percent off.

Best Target Black Friday Handbag Deals

Whether you’re looking for a gift or want to add a new bag to your collection, Target’s sale includes plenty of styles shoppers love. Versatile handbags, like this quilted, zip-top bag from Vera Bradley, can function as both a crossbody or shoulder bag, and this crossbody bag from Baggalini even comes with a removable phone wristlet. If you’re in the market for a new work bag, this structured shoulder bag from French Connection is lightweight, has three compartments to stay organized, and is currently $30 off.

As Target will be adding more deals during its four-week Black Friday sale, some of these items may not be marked down for long. Be sure to grab your favorite fall fashion pieces while you have the chance and keep scrolling for more deals.

Land’s End High-Rise Straight-Leg Blue Jeans

SEBI OVERSIZED PLAID SHACKET

Bearpaw Shorty Boots

