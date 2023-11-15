Target will report earnings before the bell. here’s what to expect

Target will report fiscal third-quarter earnings before the bell on Wednesday.

The company, which sells a heavier mix of clothing, home goods and impulse buys than some rivals, has been particularly hard hit by inflation.

As Target gets ready for the crucial holiday season, investors will be paying attention to any signs that the retailer’s sales are turning around or gaining momentum.

A Target department store in North Miami Beach, Florida on May 17, 2023.

Here’s what Wall Street expects from the company for the three-month period, based on a survey of analysts from LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: $1.48 expected

Revenue: $25.24 billion expected

Sales have slowed across the retail industry as consumers feel put off by high prices and prefer to spend on experiences instead. Yet Target, which sells a heavier mix of clothing, home goods and impulse buys than some rivals, has been particularly squeezed.

At the same time, it has also faced its challenges. Target faced blowback to its collection of merchandise for Pride Month, a celebration of LGBTQ+ people and issues that it has been selling for more than a decade. It was affected by high levels of organized retail crime. And it recently closed nine stores in major cities, blaming theft and threats of violence.

The Minneapolis-based company cut its full-year forecast in August, saying it expected comparable sales to decline by about a mid-single-digit percentage and earnings per share to be between $7 and $8.

Target’s stock has suffered losses due to sales halt. The company’s shares have fallen about 26% this year, and have lost more than half their value since the peak of the Covid pandemic.

In a CNBC interview with Becky Quick that aired earlier this month, Target CEO Brian Cornell said the company’s discretionary goods sales have declined for seven consecutive quarters, in both dollar and unit terms. Shoppers are buying less clothes and toys and even less groceries, he said.

But he spoke positively about the major holiday season. He said the company has seen an uptick in sales around “seasonal moments” such as Halloween, Mother’s Day and summer holidays — a dynamic that could help as Black Friday, Thanksgiving and Christmas approach.

Home Depot’s quarterly report Tuesday also gave reason for optimism. The home improvement retailer predicted a decline in year-over-year sales, but said the worst of inflation is over.

