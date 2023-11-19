Target is testing a new self-checkout policy cnn business

New York CNN –

Target is testing a new self-checkout policy as retailers feel the cashier-less technology could frustrate customers.

At a handful of stores, Target has restricted self-checkout to customers purchasing 10 or fewer items. Customers purchasing more than this are required to use the full-service lane with a cashier.

A Target spokesperson said the test was designed to reduce wait times and “better understand” shoppers’ preferences.

“Our guests tell us they enjoy interacting with our team,” Target Chief Operating Officer John Mulligan said on a call with analysts Tuesday about the changes. The company has “refocused” its checkout areas and has since seen a 6% increase in customers using the full-service cashier lanes in its stores.

Target and other retailers have expanded self-checkout machines in recent years. Self-checkout was designed to help companies save labor costs and speed up checkout for shoppers.

But the promise of self-checkout hasn’t always been fulfilled.

Self-checkout machines sometimes break. Customers often encounter errors and glitches when scanning items, requiring staff to come and assist them. This wipes out potential labor savings and, in some cases, makes self-checkout slower than full-service checkout—the problem it was supposed to solve.

“Our customers have told us over time – that the self-scan machines we have in our stores… they can be slow, they can be unreliable [and] They’re obviously impersonal,” an executive at the Booths supermarket chain told the BBC. Booths recently removed self-checkout at all but two of its 28 stores. Walmart, Costco, Shoprite and other chains have also modified their self-checkout strategies.

In particular, retailers lose more potential sales with self-checkout than with full-service cashiers, both due to intentional shoplifting and honest errors by customers. A study of retailers in the United States, Britain, and other European countries found that companies with self-checkout lanes and apps had a loss rate of about 4%, more than double the industry average.

Target said merchandise losses, known as shrinkage, were not a factor in testing the new self-checkout policies.

Target attributed the increase in losses to theft, shoplifting and organized groups of criminals stealing merchandise and reselling it online. (Shrinkage of more than 60% includes employee theft, damaged products, administrative errors, vendor fraud, and other factors.)

“The contraction remains a significant financial headwind,” Target finance chief Michael Fiedelke said Tuesday.

Source: amp.cnn.com