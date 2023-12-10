Target Customers explains how to tell if a gift card has been used

A Target customer exposed a gift card scam that some unscrupulous fraudsters are using to trick people into adding money to account balances they have access to.

It’s a simple process: Thieves purchase gift cards but keep the packaging as new as possible, then keep records of the information to access the gift cards. By placing these “new” gift cards on the shelves of popular retailers like Target, unknowing customers “buy” these cards and add a balance to them. The scammers then check the card balance they left on the shelves and spend the money before you, or whoever you planned to gift it to, can have a chance to enjoy it.

Chris (@kryssoli) outlines some general things you should keep in mind when purchasing gift cards from Target to make sure you don’t fall prey to these gift card balance vultures.

“We have new scandals. Be careful, turn the cards over, there’s one of them you can tell has been covered,” then she pulls up the paper packaging to reveal the bar code sticker on the back of the gift card. Below the barcode sticker is a grey, shiny message that reads: “Check Balance”, According to the TikToker, if you see one of these stickers covering the back of the card like this, someone is trying to pull it off. Is trying. You have the wool over your eyes and those gift cards have already been used.

“There’s another one,” she says, holding up another scam gift card. “Regular card, flip it over, it looks nice,” she comments, looking through the gift card window at the standard bar code, which is actually a part of the card and not a printed sticker intended to tell people it’s there. Deceive yourself into thinking there is still balance.

However, when it comes time to inspect the shiny gray sticker on the bottom of the card, it shows how scammers are adding stickers over the original area. The balance on these special cards has already been used, leaving customers footing the bill for someone else’s gift card spending habits.

As a means of combating this type of fraud, Chris suggested in the caption of the video that customers get their gift cards from behind the cashier’s station, rather than on display on the walls located in the store. The items behind the register are much less likely to be tampered with than those hanging around piles of sweets and seasonal knick-knacks.

According to several people who responded to Chris’ post, this appears to be a safety measure that more and more stores are looking to follow as well. “My shop now keeps a sample on the shelf and the cashier gives you exactly what you want. At least for the targeted people,” one person wrote.

@kryssoli It’s fraud card season at Target. Don’t buy the wall’s own cards, get them from the cashier! #Targetgiftcardscams #FYP #TARGET ♬ Original Sound – Chris

Someone else proposed a different way to avoid fraud with gift cards, rejecting them altogether and sending people alternative forms of monetary gifts: “That’s why I use digital GCs now or I’d send them. Will send money through my bank hahaha.”

Unfortunately, there were other TikTok users like this Ulta customer who said they fell victim to a gift card scam that left them in hot water. “I had a $100 reversed card and they didn’t care. Was out of $$$$,” he wrote.

But for those who intend to purchase physical gift cards off the rack, it may be helpful to follow TikTokers’ tried-and-true method for reducing fraud. One user wrote, “I never take the first few cards on the slot, to avoid this I always take the cards from the middle.”

There are some people who might argue that gift cards themselves are complete scams. according to real The simple fact is that there are approximately $21 billion of unused gift card balances just floating around. This includes gift cards lost under car seats, dropped into sewer drains or left in attic boxes – which should never be used. With all the forms of digital currency transfer out there, one wonders why anyone would ever buy a piece of plastic that allows consumers to only spend a certain amount of money at a specific store, rather than simply writing a check or sending them a Venmo message. gives. Paired with gift box emoji?

It may not have the same “feel”, but at least you can spend that money on what you want instead of just at one retailer.

The Daily Dot has contacted Target via email and Chris via TikTok comment for more information.

*First published: December 9, 2023, 5:30pm CST

jack albon

Jack Alban is a freelance journalist for the Daily Dot covering trending human interest/social media stories and real people’s reactions to them. He always looks to incorporate evidence-based studies, current events, and facts related to these stories to create your non-average viral post.

Source: www.dailydot.com