Target clobbers earnings forecast, but student debt, higher interest rates slow sales

It could have been worse, and it’s not like Wall Street expected much more.

In short, this is Target’s third-quarter earnings on Wednesday.

After nearly two years of brutal results due to execution missteps, rising retail theft and increasingly cautious consumer sentiment, Target missed analyst estimates for sales, margins and earnings.

On a call with reporters, Target Chairman and CEO Brian Cornell pointed to a “resilient” consumer who manages to endure a number of financial hurdles, from student loan payments to rising inflation.

But caution on the call — and in Target’s holiday quarter EPS guidance — was evident.

“Topics like uncertainty, caution and budget management are at the top of our research,” Cornell said. “Consumers are still facing pressures like high interest rates, increased credit card debt and low savings rates, leaving them with less discretionary income, forcing them to trade down.”

“For example, we’re seeing more consumers delay purchases until the last minute, such as guests who previously purchased sweatshirts or denim in August or September but are now waiting until the weather gets cooler,” Cornell said. “

earning streak

gross sales: -4.3% year over year to $25 billion, vs. estimate of $24.9 billion

gross profit margin: 27.4% vs. 24.7% a year ago, vs. estimate of 26.6%

Thin EPS: +36% YoY to $2.10, vs. estimate of $1.47 (guidance: $1.20 to $1.60)

comparable sales : -4.9% year on year (increased by 2.7% last year):

Inventories declined 14% compared to last year due to a 19% decrease in stock of discretionary categories like apparel and home goods.

Despite having $9.7 billion remaining on prior buyback authorization, the company once again did not repurchase any of its stock in the quarter.

Both the number of transactions and average check size declined in the quarter.

Fourth-quarter earnings per share are seen in the range of $1.90 to $2.60, compared with the estimate of $2.23.

Macro snapshot: Consumers struggling with student loan repayment

Shoppers exit a Target store during Black Friday sales in Brooklyn, New York, US on November 26, 2021. Reuters/Brendan McDermid (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

In addition to extremely high interest rates and sticky inflation in food prices, consumers were hit with another blow in October – the repayment of student loan payments.

More than a month later, the new outflow of dollars appears to be weighing on buyers’ spending decisions.

Nearly 40% of people with student loans expect to cut back on spending, according to a survey of 1,500 consumers conducted by Wedbush analyst Tom Nikic. The average balance owed by this group ranges from $0 to $50,000 per Wedbush.

The categories most frequently cited as areas of spending reduction were restaurants, apparel and electronics.

Nikic said some of the retailers most at risk from any slowdown in spending are discretionary names like Williams-Sonoma (WSM), Wayfair (W), and Best Buy (BBY).

Meanwhile, a new survey from Morgan Stanley found that only 35% of federal student loan holders plan to spend more on holiday shopping, compared to 43% last year.

“It’s not just one [economic] Factor. [Consumers] High prices of food and beverages have been felt for many years. I’ve talked about the facts on average food and beverages [prices] are up 25%. And while we have seen inflation moderate, those price increases have been very steep. Interest rates are also rising, there is student loan pressure and credit card balances have increased. So I think the American consumer is managing all these components. But we’re seeing a very flexible buyer and they’re managing their budget,” Cornell said on a call with reporters.

