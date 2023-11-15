Target CEO claims customers are saying ‘thank you very much’ for locking items

Target is fighting theft in its stores by locking down everyday items.

CEO Brian Cornell claimed customers are saying “thank you very much” because the merchandise is in stock.

Target has repeatedly said that theft is cutting into its profits at a time when it is struggling to increase sales.

As Target tries to fight theft in its stores, it has left customers disappointed to find many everyday items discontinued.

Still, the retailer’s CEO, Brian Cornell, claimed that many shoppers were actually grateful to see their body wash, toothpaste and deodorant behind the glass panel.

On a media call with reporters discussing Target’s fiscal third quarter earnings, CNBC asked Cornell if the retailer could quantify the sales it generated from shoppers who used employees to unlock cases in stores. Frustrated with the wait. He said the response from shoppers to the policy has been “positive.”

“Courtney, just last week I went to several of the stores you talked about on the East Coast and the West Coast where stuff has been discontinued,” he said. “And really what we’ve heard from guests is a huge thank you, because we stock the brands they need when they shop in our stores. And because we invested in the labor of team members in those aisles And we make sure we’re there to welcome that guest, open those cases and provide them with what they’re looking for.”

CNBC again asked Cornell to confirm that Target has not seen a measurable decline in sales or traffic in those stores due to the inconvenience of waiting for items.

He said, “Courtney, in many cases, it’s quite the opposite. The fact that we have the stock is what’s most important to the guests.” “And they understand the fact that we have to make some changes to ensure the safety of the product and the fact that they have product in stock when they’re shopping in stores.”

The theft continues to weigh on Target’s financial results, company officials said. The retailer has repeatedly said stolen goods have hurt its profits, at a time when sales have stagnated and the company is struggling to recapture the growth seen during the Covid pandemic .

Target blamed the thefts for its decision to close nine stores during the third quarter in New York City, California’s Bay Area, Seattle and Portland, Oregon.

Like other retailers, Target keeps many items in locked cases in stores where theft is a major problem.

Merchandise is locked to prevent theft at a Target store in Queens, New York.

The move comes after Target has invested billions in improving the shopper experience and making stores more convenient. It has remodeled locations and launched programs such as “Drive Up”, where orders, including fresh Starbucks drinks, are loaded directly into shoppers’ cars without them having to go outside.

Twenty-six percent of consumers surveyed by Coresight Research in August said they would shop elsewhere, and 26% said they would shop online if their local store kept items under lock and key.

Many shoppers have expressed frustration on social media platforms about the inconvenience of waiting for store employees to unlock a case in order to remove a product from the shelf.

Kurt Jetta in Delray Beach, Florida, wrote on There is no sales person anywhere within walking distance. How many electronics and shaving sales have you lost because of this? Certainly my $300+ basket is lost.”

In a response on the platform, the retailer said it aims to “provide an easier shopping experience for our guests” and is pending further review regarding the date and location of the event.

Target executives said on media calls and in its earnings conference call with analysts that stock levels of its merchandise are the best in four years. Inventory declined 14% year over year, with apparel down 19%, a category where Target has seen soft sales for several quarters.

