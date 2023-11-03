Target CEO calls Pride Month display backlash ‘first time’ team felt ‘not safe’ at work

Target CEO Brian Cornell suggested that the kind of backlash the retail giant faced in May over an LGBTQ pride display was the first time some team members claimed it was “not safe” at work .

Cornell appeared on CNBC on Thursday where he discussed declining sales, particularly following protests and criticisms of its Pride Month merchandise. Speaking on the topic, he stressed that employees felt more unsafe during the dispute than during natural disasters and violent Black Lives Matter protests.

“This is my 10th holiday season at Target. You and I have been talking almost every quarter during those ten years. We’ve seen natural disasters. We’ve seen the impact of the COVID pandemic, some violence, even this George Floyd It happened after the murder. But I will tell you what I saw in May was the first time I’ve been in this job where my store team members said it was not safe to come to work,” Cornell said.

Target launched its annual Pride Month display in May and faced more scrutiny after customers found “tuck-friendly” women’s swimsuits for transgender people, as well as items marketed for children and infants. After the photos went viral, Target stores immediately began removing Pride displays and placing them in less prominent areas.

Cornell defended the move despite facing new backlash from many LGBTQ organizations for allegedly bowing to “extremists”.

“But it was a difficult time. But in the environment we said, look, let’s focus on minimizing the issue, take care of our team, celebrate the moment and learn moving forward. And we talked about that during our recent earnings call. We will manage these moments very differently. “These legacy moments, whether it’s Pride or Hispanic heritage or black history, we will manage them very differently,” Cornell said.

He also rejected claims that the store was selling “transgender bathing suits” for children or that the store had partnered with “devil-worshippers” in its Pride designs.

“You and I both know these were not true,” Cornell told CNBC’s Becky Quick.

While there was no clear evidence of transgender swimsuits being marketed to children, Target previously worked with UK-based brand Abpralen for Pride Month. The brand has displayed merchandise with messages such as “The Devil respects pronouns” and that the designer, Eric Carnell, has endorsed Satanic beliefs.

“Satanists don’t actually believe in Satan, he is merely used as a symbol of passion, pride, and freedom. All he can do for you is do what you want. So to me, Satan represents hope, compassion, equality. And there is love. So, naturally, Satan respects pronouns. He loves all LGBT+ people. I went with a variation of Baphomet for this design, a deity who himself controls gender, beings, thoughts, and existence. They reject binary stereotypes and expectations. Perfect,” Carnell wrote on Instagram.

Target later pulled its merchandise from shelves, with Cornell calling it a “dangerous precedent.”

Fox News Digital contacted Target for comment but has not yet received a response.

