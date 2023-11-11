In a recent interview with CNBC, Brad Garlinghouse addressed the ongoing legal battle between Ripple and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over the classification of XRP.

Garlinghouse highlighted Ripple’s three consecutive victories in the legal proceedings, emphasizing that the first decision on July 13 clearly stated that XRP is not a security. He also mentioned the court’s rejection of an interim appeal and dismissal of charges against Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen and himself.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse criticizes SEC’s regulatory approach

In the interview, Garlinghouse criticized the SEC’s approach to regulation by enforcement and litigation patterns, stating that the SEC needs to step back and realize that their actions are deviating from their mission of protecting investors.

Garlinghouse questioned who the SEC was really protecting in this journey and called for a change in its regulatory approach.

Commenting on the exchange-traded funds (ETFs) currently awaiting approval, Garlinghouse acknowledged that an approved ETF could bring significant capital to the market.

However, Brad emphasized that regulatory clarity, usability, and scalable problem-solving are essential for the industry to thrive. Garlinghouse expressed his optimism for the future of the industry, citing macro catalysts that will propel it forward over the next five to ten years.

Pro-XRP lawyer challenges SEC’s $770 million payment demand

In a separate development, XRP supporter lawyer John Deaton shouted on X (formerly Twitter) that Ripple will not come close to paying the $770 million demanded by the SEC.

Deaton argued that the SEC’s claims related to XRP sales in the UK, Japan, Switzerland and other jurisdictions are flawed. He noted that XRP is considered a non-security in those jurisdictions and is considered a legal exchange/utility token.

Deaton questioned the SEC’s attempt to crack down on sales made in those jurisdictions and emphasized that the court’s goal is not to punish Ripple because this is not a fraud case.

Deaton further explained that the payout amount will be significantly reduced after considering non-US sales, deducting sales to accredited investors and minimal losses from ODL (on-demand liquidity) transactions.

Deaton highlighted that a petition filed by 75,000 XRP holders claims that the SEC, not Ripple, is causing harm, further strengthening Ripple’s position.

The comments by Brad Garlinghouse and John Deaton outline the ongoing legal battle between Ripple and the SEC, in which Ripple has raised its stance on the classification of XRP and criticized the SEC’s regulatory approach.

The outcome of this high-profile case is likely to have a significant impact on the cryptocurrency industry as a whole.

At the time of writing, XRP is currently trading at $0.660, displaying a sideways price movement and consolidating above this important level. Despite the lack of significant upward or downward momentum, the token has experienced substantial gains amid the recent bullish reversal in the market.

Over the past 30 days, XRP has increased by more than 35%, and on a year-to-date basis, it has recorded an impressive increase of more than 70%.

