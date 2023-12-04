Tap the full potential of agribusiness – advice to African countries

Investing in their skills, providing access to resources, especially finance, and creating supportive environments, will pave the way for a more sustainable and prosperous future for the continent, he said.

Addressing the 2023 Women in Agribusiness Week (WAW) in Accra, she said, “Women in agribusiness have the inherent potential to lead economic growth, set the tone for the future of the continent and leave an indelible mark on its overall development .

Join us to empower women and fuel the growth of agribusiness that will leave a lasting impact on the lives of Africans. We know governments in Africa are doing their best but we want them to do more, we need friendly policies that will enable women agribusinesses to thrive.”

Women in Agribusiness Week

The week-long conference, organized by Guzakuza, was held on the theme: “Sustaining African Agribusiness: Leveraging Digitalization, AfCFTA and Climate Resilience for Food Security.”

It aims to strengthen collaboration between women and stakeholders in agribusiness as well as celebrate their achievements.

Women entrepreneurs play a vital role in Ghana’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector, which is the economic backbone of the country.

According to the World Bank, 44 percent of MSMEs in Ghana are owned by women. In terms of formal sector employment, women account for more than half of all full-time jobs, and the percentage is likely to be even higher in the informal sector.

Currently, 85 percent of economic activity in Africa is carried out in the informal sector with approximately 90 percent of the informal labor force being women.

Furthermore, at least 30–40 percent of total intra-regional trade is made up of informal cross-border trade, the overwhelming majority of which, about 60–70 percent, is carried out by women who are mainly involved in micro, small and medium businesses. Is the owner of. Enterprise.

In a speech read on his behalf, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), Kosi Yankee-Ayeh, said that despite significant contributions, women-led entrepreneurs lag behind their male counterparts due to lack of access to finance and non-technical . Financial resources, new technologies, information and markets, social support, time and mobility constraints, information/communication technologies, relevant human resources, and compliance with regulatory procedures.

She said recognizing these constraints and the valuable contribution of women entrepreneurs to the country’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, the Government of Ghana, through the GEA, has set out to support and equip these businesses with good business practices, technology, technical assistance and access to finance. Many initiatives have been implemented for this.

“GEA is leveraging its expertise and networks nationally and globally to mobilize relevant resources and develop the entrepreneurial landscape. It empowers women entrepreneurs to get the support they need for business growth and expansion.

The digitalization of agriculture will transform every part of the agri-food chain, which can, in turn, lead to greater food security, resilience, profitability and sustainability,” she said.

Mrs. Yankee-Ayeh assured MSMEs of GEA’s continued capacity to enable them to access resources that will encourage their growth and help them produce world-class products and services to compete locally and internationally .



award

An awards night was held at the culmination of activities organized by Guazacuza to celebrate the 2023 Women in Agribusiness Week – which included the Women in Agribusiness Forum, Women in Agribusiness Tour and Women in Agribusiness Expo.

According to the award-giving board, which consisted of nine members from different African countries, 750 applications were received in 19 categories for this year’s awards.

19 women across Africa were honored for their significant impact on agribusiness in their respective countries.

Seven out of 19 categories were won by Ghanaians who displayed dominance on the night.

Poultry farmer Edith Wheatland received the top award: African Agribusiness Woman of the Year.

Source: www.businessghana.com