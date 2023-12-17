Tap Protocol, a leading innovator in the Bitcoin network, has closed a $4.2 million funding round led by Sora Ventures. The significant financial boost positions Tap Protocol for substantial growth in the Bitcoin ecosystem.

The funding round attracted an impressive array of venture capital firms and angel investors, laying a solid foundation for Track Systems, the German company behind Tap Protocol, to expand its operations and enhance its technology offering.

Venture capital firms and angel investors are rallying behind Tap Protocol

The funding round saw participation from notable venture capital firms such as Cypher Capital, RW3, Oak Grove Capital, Petroc Capital, Cosmos Ventures, New Tribe Capital, Cogitant Ventures, Compute Ventures and MSA Novo. Additionally, angel investments from executives at Animoca Brands and Quantstamp further increased the financial support, reflecting the growing confidence in the potential of the Tap protocol within the Bitcoin network.

Jason Fang, Founder and Managing Partner of Sora Ventures, highlighted the important role Tap Protocol plays in the Bitcoin community. His optimistic outlook underlines his belief in the transformative potential of Bitcoin and the impactful projects associated with it. Fang’s statement, “Tap Protocol is one of the leading developer communities building on Bitcoin. “With the support of the round, we are excited to see how the team can help drive the future of Bitcoin adoption,” emphasizing the strategic importance of the investment.

Track Systems’ post-fundraising expansion plans

Following the successful fundraising, Track Systems is set to accelerate its expansion efforts. The focus will be on hiring skilled developers to further develop the Bitcoin ordinals-based protocol. The Tap protocol has been instrumental in the Bitcoin network, providing functionality such as fractionalization of ordinals and enabling decentralized finance applications on ordinals. The protocol’s design is versatile, accommodating a variety of gaming applications and featuring token redemption and multisend capabilities.

Track Systems CEO Benny the Dave expressed his excitement about the fundraising success and the company’s readiness to innovate within the Bitcoin platform. Their focus on using Track Core and TAP protocols for new possibilities in tokenization, gamification, and decentralized finance underlines the company’s commitment to technological advancement.

The TAP protocol is uniquely designed to track ordinals and facilitate OrdFi applications without the need for complex Layer 2 chains. Introducing the TAP token standard, the protocol is known for its simplicity and accessibility. Its main mechanism, “tapping”, simplifies transaction verification within the protocol. Track’s decentralized API allows developers to build innovative applications for the Ordinals space, as the company has already established a robust indexing system to track various assets.

Unique features and community governance of TAP

Based on the principles of BRC-20, TAP distinguishes itself with its decentralized nature, allowing community-led improvements and integration. TAP has strategically reserved specific ticker lengths to facilitate future connectivity with BRC-20 tokens. Externally, TAP mirrors BRC-20 to ensure easy integration with existing marketplaces and wallets, enabling TAP tokens to be traded like BRC-20 tokens.

Internally, the TAP token offers unique functionality such as staking, swaps, and mass sending, all governed by the community using the $TRAC token. Among its features, TAP includes Token-Send for mass transfers, Token-Trade for text-inscription-based trading, and Token-Auth for the issuance of signed redeem inscriptions by third parties, enabling gamification and cross- Useful in chain marketplace.

conclusion

The TAP protocol marks a significant advancement in Bitcoin ordinals, catering to both external markets and internal users. It promises a versatile and community-driven future in the emerging landscape of Bitcoin-based token operations and decentralized applications (dApps). With the backing of Sora Ventures and other investors, Tap Protocol is set to lead a new wave of innovation and adoption in the Bitcoin ecosystem.

Source: www.bing.com