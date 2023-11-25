New car sales in the EU saw a 14.6% increase in October due to a significant increase in sales of fully electric vehicles (EVs). However, growing sales still do not paint a clear picture of the EV market in the EU.

After years of rapid growth, Europe’s electric car sales appear to be slowing as consumers expect better and more affordable models to hit the market within the next two to three years.

More about sales data

According to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), sales of fully electric cars increased by 36.3% from the previous year, while full hybrid sales saw an increase of nearly 39%, according to Reuters. This contributed to the EU’s 15th consecutive month of sales growth.

In October, sales of fully electric cars were up 14.2%, surpassing diesel car sales for the third time, according to ACEA. Diesel cars accounted for more than 50% of EU auto sales in 2015, but in October 2023, that percentage will drop to just 12%. During the 10 months to October, sales of fully electric cars increased by 53.1%.

Tesla (TSLA – Free Report) reported a nearly 150% increase in sales, accounting for about 12% of EV sales in the single currency block.

Growing EV registrations indicate future growth

According to a Reuters article, between January and October, EVs represented more than 47% of all new passenger car registrations in the EU. This figure represents an increase from 42% recorded last year.

However, growing concerns among automakers and analysts over the headwinds prevailing in the EV market paint a gloomy picture.

adverse market conditions

According to Reuters, consumers’ skepticism about existing EV models meeting their safety, range, and price needs indicates slow adoption of EVs. The absence of affordable EV options could potentially curb the rapid sales growth that was initially driven by early adopters and corporate fleets.

However, being cyclical in nature, these factors are expected to create volatility only in the short term.

ETF in focus

Investors are reacting to the changing landscape, leading to a sharp decline in EV-related ETFs. However, the global shift towards EVs is inevitable, which will boost the long-term prospects of the market. According to Statista, revenues are projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.99%, reaching a valuation of $288.9 billion by 2028.

Investors can keep an eye on the funds mentioned below, and those with a comparatively longer investment horizon can be optimistic about the long-term outlook of the EV market.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV – Free Report)

The iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF seeks to track the performance of the NYSE FactSet Global Autonomous Driving and Electric Vehicle Index with a basket of 52 securities. IDRV has amassed an asset base of $349.3 million and charges an annual fee of 0.47%.

The iShares Self-Driving EV & Tech ETF has a 24.29% exposure to Europe and allocates about 59.16% of its assets to large-cap securities. The fund has gained about 4.18% in the last month.

Global X Autonomous and Electric Vehicle ETF (DRIV – Free Report)

The Global The fund has amassed an asset base of $699.9 million and charges an annual fee of 0.68%.

The Global DRIV has increased by approximately 6.16% in the last month.

CranShare Electric Vehicle and Future Mobility Index ETF (KARS – Free Report)

The CranShare Electric Vehicle and Future Mobility Index ETF seeks to track the performance of the Bloomberg Electric Vehicle Index with a basket of 69 securities. KARS has amassed an asset base of approximately $34.99 million and charges an annual fee of 0.72%.

CranShare Electric Vehicle and Future Mobility Index ETF has an exposure of 9.38% to Europe and has allocated about 62.32% to large-cap assets. The fund is up about 1.79% in the last month.

