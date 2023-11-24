Dublin, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — “Tanzania Alternative Lending Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook – 75+ KPIs on alternative lending market size, by end user, by finance model, by payment instrument, by loan type and demographics – Q2 “2023 Update” has been added to the report researchandmarkets.com gift.

The alternative lending market in Tanzania is expected to grow by 44.9% on an annual basis to reach US$390.1 million in 2023.

The medium to long-term growth story of alternative credit in Tanzania remains strong. The adoption of alternative lending is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 25.8% during 2023-2027. The alternative lending market in the country is expected to grow from US$269.2 million in 2022 to US$977.2 million by 2027.

Start a detailed exploration of the alternative lending market with our latest report analyzing key economic indicators to provide a holistic view of this dynamic landscape. Dive deep into the broad horizons of the alternative lending market, from overall market size and forecasts to detailed analysis of end-user segments, diverse finance models and payment instrument intricacies.

This report helps navigate the subtle relationships between payment instruments and lending models, providing a detailed overview of transaction dynamics. Highlight the multifaceted nature of lending, from personalized B2C offerings like payroll advances to strategic B2B solutions like lines of credit. Applying these insights, dive deeper into consumer attitudes and behavior, decoding the impact of age, income and gender on financial choices.

This report provides a thorough knowledge of the dynamics, market size and forecast of the alternative lending market with over 75+ KPIs. KPIs help in gaining a deeper understanding of end market dynamics, both in terms of value and volume.

Main characteristics:

Report Attribute Description number of pages 164 forecast period 2023 – 2027 Estimated market value in 2023 (USD). $390.1 million Estimated market cap by 2027 (USD). $977.2 million compound annual growth rate 25.8% Area covered tanzania

scope

Tanzania Alternative Loan Market Forecast by Size and Loan Type

B2C Loan

personal loan

salary advance

Home improvement

Education/Student Loan

point of Sale

auto loan

medical loan

b2b loan

lines of credit

merchant cash advance

invoice factoring

revenue financing

Tanzania Alternative Credit Analysis by Consumer Attitudes and Behavior

tanzania economic indicators

gross domestic product at current prices

population

unbanked population

unemployment rate

loan default rate

Tanzania alternative lending market size and forecast

transaction value

average transaction value

transaction volume

Tanzania alternative lending market size and forecast by end user

End User – Business

End User – Consumer

Tanzania Alternative Debt Market Size and Forecast by Finance Model

p2p marketplace consumer loans

P2P Marketplace Business Lending

P2P Marketplace Asset Lending

balance sheet consumer loan

balance sheet business lending

balance sheet asset borrowing

invoice trading

debt based securities

equity based crowd funding

real estate crowdfunding

Tanzania Alternative Loan Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument – ​​Transaction Value, Volume and Average Price

cash

Cheques

credit transfer

direct debits

Debit Card

Credit Card

e-money

Tanzania Alternative Credit Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument by Model

P2P Marketplace Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument for Consumer Loans

cash

Cheques

credit transfer

direct debits

Debit Card

Credit Card

e-money

P2P Marketplace Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument for Business Lending

P2P Marketplace Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument for Property Lending

Size and forecast of the alternative credit market by payment instrument for balance sheet consumer loans

Alternative Loan Market Size and Balance Sheet Business Loan Forecast by Payment Instrument

Alternative lending market size and forecast by payment instrument for balance sheet asset loans

Alternative lending market size and forecast by payment instrument for invoice trading

Size and forecast of the alternative debt market by payment instrument for debt-based securities

Alternative debt market size for equity-based crowdfunding and forecast by payment instrument

Alternative lending market size for real estate crowdfunding and forecast by payment instrument

