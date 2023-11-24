Tanzania Alternative Lending Business Report 2023: Market
Dublin, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — “Tanzania Alternative Lending Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook – 75+ KPIs on alternative lending market size, by end user, by finance model, by payment instrument, by loan type and demographics – Q2 “2023 Update” has been added to the report researchandmarkets.com gift.
The alternative lending market in Tanzania is expected to grow by 44.9% on an annual basis to reach US$390.1 million in 2023.
The medium to long-term growth story of alternative credit in Tanzania remains strong. The adoption of alternative lending is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 25.8% during 2023-2027. The alternative lending market in the country is expected to grow from US$269.2 million in 2022 to US$977.2 million by 2027.
Start a detailed exploration of the alternative lending market with our latest report analyzing key economic indicators to provide a holistic view of this dynamic landscape. Dive deep into the broad horizons of the alternative lending market, from overall market size and forecasts to detailed analysis of end-user segments, diverse finance models and payment instrument intricacies.
This report helps navigate the subtle relationships between payment instruments and lending models, providing a detailed overview of transaction dynamics. Highlight the multifaceted nature of lending, from personalized B2C offerings like payroll advances to strategic B2B solutions like lines of credit. Applying these insights, dive deeper into consumer attitudes and behavior, decoding the impact of age, income and gender on financial choices.
This report provides a thorough knowledge of the dynamics, market size and forecast of the alternative lending market with over 75+ KPIs. KPIs help in gaining a deeper understanding of end market dynamics, both in terms of value and volume.
Main characteristics:
|Report Attribute
|Description
|number of pages
|164
|forecast period
|2023 – 2027
|Estimated market value in 2023 (USD).
|$390.1 million
|Estimated market cap by 2027 (USD).
|$977.2 million
|compound annual growth rate
|25.8%
|Area covered
|tanzania
scope
Tanzania Alternative Loan Market Forecast by Size and Loan Type
- B2C Loan
- personal loan
- salary advance
- Home improvement
- Education/Student Loan
- point of Sale
- auto loan
- medical loan
- b2b loan
- lines of credit
- merchant cash advance
- invoice factoring
- revenue financing
Tanzania Alternative Credit Analysis by Consumer Attitudes and Behavior
tanzania economic indicators
- gross domestic product at current prices
- population
- unbanked population
- unemployment rate
- loan default rate
Tanzania alternative lending market size and forecast
- transaction value
- average transaction value
- transaction volume
Tanzania alternative lending market size and forecast by end user
- End User – Business
- End User – Consumer
Tanzania Alternative Debt Market Size and Forecast by Finance Model
- p2p marketplace consumer loans
- P2P Marketplace Business Lending
- P2P Marketplace Asset Lending
- balance sheet consumer loan
- balance sheet business lending
- balance sheet asset borrowing
- invoice trading
- debt based securities
- equity based crowd funding
- real estate crowdfunding
Tanzania Alternative Loan Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument – Transaction Value, Volume and Average Price
- cash
- Cheques
- credit transfer
- direct debits
- Debit Card
- Credit Card
- e-money
Tanzania Alternative Credit Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument by Model
P2P Marketplace Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument for Consumer Loans
- cash
- Cheques
- credit transfer
- direct debits
- Debit Card
- Credit Card
- e-money
P2P Marketplace Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument for Business Lending
P2P Marketplace Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument for Property Lending
Size and forecast of the alternative credit market by payment instrument for balance sheet consumer loans
Alternative Loan Market Size and Balance Sheet Business Loan Forecast by Payment Instrument
Alternative lending market size and forecast by payment instrument for balance sheet asset loans
Alternative lending market size and forecast by payment instrument for invoice trading
Size and forecast of the alternative debt market by payment instrument for debt-based securities
Alternative debt market size for equity-based crowdfunding and forecast by payment instrument
Alternative lending market size for real estate crowdfunding and forecast by payment instrument
For more information on this report visit here
About ResearchandMarkets.com
ResearchandMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, top companies, new products and latest trends.
-
tanzania alternative credit market
Source: www.globenewswire.com