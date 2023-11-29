Tanya Ragan, champion of women in business, has been honored with the third annual Women Leading Real Estate (WLRE) Awards

DALLAS, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Wildcat Management President Tanya Ragan is disrupting the status quo, and Bisnow is taking notice. Ms. Ragan was recognized as a C-Suite honoree for its third annual DFW Women Leading Real Estate (WLRE) Awards due to her sequential successes. This annual initiative promotes the need for diversity in commercial real estate (CRE) businesses, particularly as it relates to hiring and promoting women. This year, the program honors senior-level executives and leaders who are shaping commercial real estate from the top.

Ragan is a well-known figure in the commercial real estate industry, especially in North Texas. He is best known for his work on the Purse Building redevelopment, farmers market revival, and other mixed-use projects. Since arriving in Dallas in 2004, Ragan has been a champion for women’s leadership in CRE. She encourages women to be dedicated to themselves unconditionally and without any reservations.

Ragan says, “My life and career have been built on breaking boundaries and taking risks. Everyone should overcome fear and take the leap to be a change-maker.” This ethos is built on her three distinct skill sets: performing, following through, and working hard.

Tanya Ragan envisions a CRE professional landscape with equal representation of women. According to Bisnow’s 2022 industry analysis, women account for only 25.6% of executive leadership, and only 1.5% of owners. She is playing her role in improving these statistics. Women from across the country reach out to her for guidance, inspiration and support and she is a regular speaker at professional events, conferences and universities.

Bisnow is the world’s leading B2B platform serving the CRE industry. It reaches more than 11 million readers, hosts more than 650 events each year, and operates in more than 50 local markets in the US, Canada, the UK and Ireland.

About Wildcat Management

Wildcat Management is a woman-owned and operated company based in downtown Dallas, Texas that specializes in real estate investment and development. The Wildcats mission is to drive economic transformation and foster community development through mission-driven projects and strategic public-private sector partnerships. Wildcat Management is nationally recognized for breaking barriers for women in CRE and is consistently ranked as a top commercial real estate development firm.

