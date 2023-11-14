Tangram Vision’s AI-powered 3D sensor could replace computer vision in robotics

VentureBeat Presents: AI Unleashed – An Exclusive Executive Program for Enterprise Data Leaders. Hear from top industry leaders on November 15. Reserve your free pass

Tangram Vision, a startup making software and hardware for robotic perception, today unveiled a new 3D depth sensor, called HiFi, that packs powerful computer vision capabilities into an off-the-shelf product priced at $549. Is.

The goal of the sensor is “to make it extremely easy to add AI-enhanced 3D data to robots,” Adam Rodnitzky, co-founder and COO of Tangram Vision, told VentureBeat.

HiFi combines high-resolution 3D sensing with AI processing power and computer vision algorithms built directly into the device.

This allows for the simplification of challenging tasks such as calibration, navigation and running neural networks that are critical to robotics applications but often require teams of specialized engineers for implementation.

“Traditionally, robotics has relied heavily on sensors,” Rodnitzky said. “But actually adding sensors to a robotic platform comes with a lot of not-so-fun things like sensor calibration and maintenance. With HiFi, we’ve built all the complex software into the device itself.”

The onboard neural processing unit powers the AI ​​models on HiFi, enabling out-of-the-box capabilities like people detection, object classification and scene segmentation. (Credit: Tangram Vision)

Accelerating robotics development

By handling these complex tasks onboard, HiFi allows even small teams to utilize sophisticated computer vision capabilities and accelerate the development of robotics products.

Tangram Vision is launching HiFi for $549 on the crowdfunding website Kickstarter, with the goal of getting the sensor into the hands of a broader community of hackers, developers, and robotics companies. The company previously used Kickstarter to launch early 3D sensor prototypes and cited the platform’s accessibility to developers as a key reason for the return.

Disrupting the Robotics Vision Market

Out-of-the-box solutions like HiFi have the potential to significantly move the needle on the adoption of computer vision capabilities and speed development cycles in robotics.

Many robotics companies rely heavily on some form of computer vision, but actually implementing and maintaining these systems can become an expensive undertaking. According to a recent McKinsey report, the primary challenges to adoption include the capital cost of robots and the company’s general lack of experience with automation.

If Tangram Vision can work with HiFi, it could mean huge savings in time and cost for any organization looking to integrate computer vision and AI into their robotic systems.

With a streamlined product designed perfectly for the needs of robotic applications, young startup Red Hot AI is ready to make waves in the robotics field, if it can deliver on its promises. But having only launched in 2020, Tangram Vision still has a lot to prove.

Run by robotics giants

The company is led by seasoned veterans with roots in computer vision and robotics, including time leading Occipital. Tangram Vision will need to take advantage of that experience as it faces much larger and more established sensor incumbents in the market.

But its focus is squarely on the emerging field of robotic vision, representing a calculated bet that this space is ripe for disruption by applying the right software smarts.

“We think we’ve created something special at HiFi,” Rodnitzky said. “We really can’t wait to get it into the hands of more roboticists and developers to see it shine.”

