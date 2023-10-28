Tanger Outlets Nashville officially opens for business: What you need to know

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WKRN) — Tanger Outlets Nashville is now officially open for business!

The South Nashville location is Tanger’s first outlet center to open in the United States since 2019.

According to a press release, Tanger Outlets Nashville features 60 retail stores in seven buildings, as well as a central outdoor community space called “The Green”, which will be used for programming and activations.

The retail mix includes sought-after lifestyle brands and global designers across a variety of categories, including fashion apparel and footwear, accessories and jewellery, athletic and athleisure wear, home goods, cosmetics and gifts.

Locally and nationally acclaimed food and beverage options will also be on-site, including sit-down restaurants and quick service offerings.

Nearly a quarter of Tanger Outlets Nashville’s collection are brands that are either new to Tanger’s portfolio or debut in the outlet channel, including several digital native brands and renowned Nashville eateries.

Throughout Grand Opening Weekend (Oct. 27-29), shoppers can take advantage of special offers and sales, as well as other festive activities and entertainment. A portion of the first sales at the shopping center will also benefit Tanger’s official local charity partner Musicians on Call, a Nashville-based organization that works to bring the healing power of music to patients, families and caregivers in health care environments. Is known.

The construction project created approximately 700 jobs, and the shopping center’s retail operations brought an additional 1,100 part-time and permanent jobs.

Nashville’s creative spirit is also highlighted as the new mall proudly displays 15 original large-scale murals painted by local and nationally respected artists.

, Read more The latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

If you’re planning on visiting the mall this weekend, the Metro Nashville Police Department expects heavy traffic in the Hickory Hollow area as well as on I-24.

“Tanger Nashville was designed by a team that was inspired to change what we expect from the shopping center experience,” said Stephen Yaloff, president and CEO of Tanger. “I believe we have achieved that vision and created a destination that will meet the needs and expectations of our guests for years to come. Our unprecedented leasing success is a testament to the flexibility of physical retail and the market demand for our brand of shopping, which can provide a truly differentiated experience for guests and retailers.

More information can be found here.

Source: www.wkrn.com