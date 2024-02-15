Tamkeen launches Young Entrepreneur Program (Mashru3i). The Daily Tribune

TDT | Manama

Labor Fund Tamkeen announced the launch of applications for the latest edition of its Young Entrepreneur Program (Mashrou3i), which helps passionate young Bahrainis turn viable creative concepts into sustainable businesses.

Individuals aged 18 to 35 with entrepreneurial aspirations or existing startup ventures will benefit from comprehensive guidance and training aimed at boosting the growth of their projects.

They will receive intensive mentoring sessions to refine their business concepts, as well as training sessions tailored to their specific needs. Candidates who advance to the final stages of Mashru3i will have the opportunity to secure grants to fund their ideas.

“We are delighted with the success of the previous iteration of the programme, which saw 11 participants advance to the final stage,” said Ali Hassan, executive director of programs and partnership development at Tamkeen.

“These talented individuals got the opportunity to showcase their innovative project ideas in front of a distinguished audience including investors and experts from various fields at the Demo Day.”

Mashru3i includes an intensive advisory component by a panel of advisors in various entrepreneurial sectors to support participants’ market entry and improve their prospects for growth and business expansion.

The initial six-week phase of the program includes intensive training focused on idea generation to help participants develop and refine their business concepts.

The program will later shift towards mentorships tailored for emerging enterprises, which will equip participants with the skills needed to accelerate the launch of their enterprises and develop product prototypes.

“The current edition is a continuation of our efforts to foster the entrepreneurial spirit among Bahrain’s youth by supporting them in their early steps into the business world,” Ms. Moffiz said.

“It includes diverse mentorship programs in collaboration with entrepreneurs and experts who bring valuable experience and knowledge.

Their expertise helps us customize our programs and provide maximum value. Participants advancing to the final stage will showcase their modified business models to potential investors during a demo day, potentially receiving financial grants to support the launch of their projects.

