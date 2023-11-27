Tamkeen concludes the sixth edition of Global Entrepreneurship Week. The Daily Tribune | Sultanate of Bahrain

TDT | Manama

The Labor Fund (TAMKIN) organized a successful edition of the Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW), one of the largest SME events in the Kingdom, which aims to promote the growth and development of entrepreneurial culture in the Kingdom.

This sixth edition hosted over 50 eminent speakers participating in 35 engaging events across a wide range of topics related to investment, entrepreneurship and eco-system building.

Organized by Tamkeen in collaboration with the Bahrain Chapter of the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN), the week included workshops and interactive lectures addressing the challenges of the entrepreneurship landscape.

The opening event of the week was the MENA Angel Investors Summit organized by Bahrain’s leading angel investor organization, Tenmou, which allowed local and regional startups to connect with investors from across the MENA region.

A special event during the week was a session on job market challenges and opportunities by His Excellency Minister of Industry and Commerce, Abdullah bin Adel Fakhro.

Other sessions focused on exports to neighboring markets, innovation, creative industries and more.

This year’s edition also included a special event held at Riadat Mall on the challenges and opportunities faced by women entrepreneurs.

Essam Hammad, Executive Director of Marketing and Customer Experience at the Labor Fund (Tamkeen) and Managing Director of General Bahrain, said: “Tamkeen’s celebration of GEW for six consecutive years is a testament to its alignment with the Kingdom of Bahrain’s commitment to the UAE.” Nurturing entrepreneurship.

This initiative serves as a catalyst to harness local talent, innovation and untapped potential, while inspiring individuals to venture into entrepreneurship.

He further added, “Each year, we focus on presenting diverse and comprehensive topics that are in line with the evolving needs of the labor market.

This year’s activities witnessed enthusiastic participation from individuals eager to learn from industry experts and leaders.

The event also helps to strengthen the position of the Kingdom of Bahrain in the global business landscape through active participation in such international platforms dedicated to promoting entrepreneurship.

These initiatives play a vital role in enriching the entrepreneurial ecosystem and promoting sustainable economic growth and advancement.

This year’s events took place between November 14 and 21 at locations across the state.

