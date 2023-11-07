Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Reports Total Revenue of $383.1 Million for Q3 2023

The company had a net loss of $2.1 million, a net loss of $0.02 per share.

Adjusted net income was $18.6 million, with adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.15

Upstream adjusted EBITDA margin was $43.59 per boe

On November 7, 2023, Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) announced its operating and financial results for the fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2023. The company reported total revenues of $383.1 million and a net loss of $2.1 million, equal to net. A loss of $0.02 per diluted share. Adjusted net income was $18.6 million, with adjusted net income per diluted share being $0.15. The company’s adjusted EBITDA was $248.8 million, while upstream adjusted EBITDA was $255.2 million.

Operational Highlights and Challenges

CEO Timothy S. Commenting on the company’s performance, Duncan said,

During the third quarter, we were pleased with the progress we made in many aspects of our business. “Our operations team is working hard on our Lime Rock and Venice discoveries, which are expected to come online as scheduled in early 2024.”

However, he also said that weather-related disruptions in the Gulf of Mexico impacted the company’s production and drilling operations during the third quarter.

financial performance

The company’s total revenue in the third quarter of 2023 was $383.1 million. Despite this, Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) reported a net loss of $2.1 million, which translated to a net loss of $0.02 per diluted share. Adjusted net income, on the other hand, was $18.6 million, with adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.15. Adjusted EBITDA was $248.8 million, while upstream adjusted EBITDA was $255.2 million. The company’s capital expenditure, including plug and abandonment, was $194.6 million.

production and expenditure

Production in the third quarter of 2023 was 63.7 MBoe/d, consisting of 76% oil and 83% liquids. Total lease operating expenses for the quarter were $103.5 million or $17.69/Boe. Upstream general and administrative expenses for the quarter, excluding non-cash equity-based compensation, were $20.7 million, or $3.54/Boe.

liquidity and leverage

As of September 30, 2023, Talos had approximately $752.9 million of liquidity, with $750.0 million drawn on its credit facility and approximately $13.6 million in cash, less than approximately $10.8 million in outstanding letters of credit. On the same date, Talos had total debt of $1,096.0 million. Net debt was $1,082.4 million. Pro forma net debt (LTM) adjusted EBITDA over the last twelve months was 1.1x.

outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2023, Talos expects average daily production of 66.5 – 68.5 MBoe/d. For full year 2023, looking at the fourth quarter 2023 production guidance update, Talos’ average daily production per day is projected to be at the low end of current guidance of 66.0 – 71.0 MBoe/d.

