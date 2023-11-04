TalkTalk talks on broadband ‘supplier of last resort’ amid debt pressure

talktalk broadband provider

Regulators are drafting plans for a broadband “supplier of last resort” regime in case high interest rates collapse and cause a wave of disruption.

Ofcom is planning to ensure there is no disruption to broadband services as many providers struggle with high borrowing costs.

Financial pressure on TalkTalk, Britain’s fourth-largest provider, is raising concerns across the industry, although the regulator said its plans were not specific to any individual company.

The regulator has been in talks with BT’s Openreach division for more than a year amid fears that small broadband network owners, known as alt-nets, could go bankrupt, leaving homes without their own. You may have to face uncertainty on internet connection.

BT chief executive Philip Johnson warned this week that it was an “extremely challenging” environment for many broadband providers amid rising inflation.

Speaking to analysts he said: “Clearly there are going to be some changes in the industry over the next few years.”

Mr Janssen said: “If there are some hundreds of thousands of customers, they need to be transferred at some stage. We can do this, and we can do much more. So look, if the need ever arises, we are ready and waiting.

Talks between BT and Ofcom are understood to cover the potential failure of major retailers including TalkTalk, which is in the process of being broken up and selling its businesses to raise cash under pressure from £1.1bn of debt.

TalkTalk has approximately four million customers, including 2.4 million in its consumer direct division. The provider does not operate its own network, but instead sells access to networks operated by Openreach and CityFibre.

Any decision to select BT as the supplier of last resort would raise competition concerns due to the former monopoly’s dominant position in the market.

It is understood Ofcom’s discussions will focus on issues such as customer service and ensuring users can still get information about their broadband.

Other players like Virgin Media O2 are also believed to be keeping an eye on the situation. BT and Openreach declined to comment.

An Ofcom spokesperson said: “As part of our work to protect customers, we keep a close eye on the broadband market to make sure we know what’s happening on the ground. Although we make contingency plans in this market, we do not have plans for specific companies.

“Typically, when a company fails, it is sold as a going concern and customers do not experience loss of service.

“In the unlikely event that an Internet service provider suddenly fails, we will work with their underlying network providers to ensure that customers continue to have a connection, as well as information about their service.”

TalkTalk was founded by Sir Charles Dunstone and was taken private by Toscafund in 2020.

The recent surge in interest rates means the company faces a sharp increase in borrowing costs when it refinances early next year. Its bonds are trading at levels that suggest the market has doubts about whether the debt will be repaid.

TalkTalk last month agreed to sell its business division to its shareholders for £95m after failing to find a third-party buyer.

The company has now sent an information memorandum as it looks to sell a stake in its wholesale operations, The Telegraph has learned.

Infrastructure funds including Global Infrastructure Partners, Antin, Vauban and DigitalBridge are among the potential buyers that have been identified.

It is not clear what size stake TalkTalk wants to sell, or at what valuation.

However, analysts had previously raised concerns about the value of the wholesale division, saying it was largely dependent on the sustainability of the group’s retail franchises.

TalkTalk may also consider selling a stake in its consumer division or selling it entirely.

Bosses are hoping the break-up will help raise cash and allow the company to refinance different divisions separately. The provider has also cut its sales and marketing expenses by 40 percent.

TalkTalk boss Tristia Harrison will lead a new transition board overseeing the break-up before stepping down from the top post early next year.

The company was contacted for comment.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com