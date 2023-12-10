Talking About My Generation: A Simple Guide to Every Age Group, From Boomers to Zoomers

Whatever language you speak, it seems that some words, terms or abbreviations have successfully crossed linguistic boundaries, for example LGBTI. No doubt you’ve heard of Millennials, Gen Z, and Boomers before… but what do they actually mean? Here’s our short guide to find out.

Millennials, Gen Z, Boomers… we’ve all heard these terms before in popular culture, and have probably been referred to in both positive and negative ways.

As a society we are not immune to generational wars – Gen Z has often mocked the millennial generation for their skinny jeans, frequent use of ??? emojis, and describing adulthood as “adulting.”

In contrast, the millennial generation has hit back at Gen Z for their obsession with TikTok and have even adopted the term ‘OK Boomer’ to dismiss and belittle the older generation.

An episode of the series_white lotus_ sparked a fierce online debate over the exaggerated fashion sense and stereotypical personality traits of bucket hat-wearing Gen-Z assistant Portia (played by Haley Lu Richardson).

But what do all these words really mean?

Let’s take a look at each generational group and learn what characteristics are typically assigned to them.

silent generation

The first generational group refers to people born between 1926 and 1945 – So people who lived through World War II, and the name is derived from the belief that children who grew up during this time, worked very hard but were mainly silent.

They were seen but not heard.

The term “Silent Generation” was first used in a Time magazine article published in 1951, which read, “The most shocking fact about the young generation is its silence. With a few rare exceptions, puberty is nowhere near the stage.,

These individuals are patriotic, oriented toward work before pleasure, have high respect for authority, and a sense of moral obligation.

Main characteristics:

– strong work ethic

– traditional values

– rule follower

baby boomers

The baby boomer generation is defined as people born From 1946 to 1964.

This group was a result of the strong post-World War II economy, with many people confident that they would be able to support large numbers of children – resulting in a massive increase in births.

In the media, many have criticized members of this generation for their opposition to technological change, climate change, and the changing values ​​of younger generations – which is why the internet phrase ‘OK Boomer’ took off.

In contrast, in the US, baby boomers have been labeled as the “flower power” generation, thanks to their roles in the civil rights movement, anti-war protests in the Vietnam War, and the rise of the sexual revolution.

Main characteristics:

– competitive

– confident

generation x

Gen 1965 and 1980,

The group is often referred to as the “lost” and “middle child” generation, as it follows the famous Baby Boomer generation and precedes the Millennials.

Many of its members grew up at a time when divorce rates were high and more women began to enter the workforce – as a result, many Gen Xers were “latchkey kids” who spent more time without adult supervision.

People born in this generation also grew up in an era when technology was advancing rapidly, but it was not as accessible as it is now.

Gen

Main characteristics:

– Independent

– resourceful

generation Y

Universally known as Millennials (because many of them came of age at the turn of the millennium), Gen Y are those born between? 1981 and 1996,

Millennials are often negatively stereotyped as being lazy, entitled, and self-obsessed, attracting the nickname “Generation Me”; On the other hand, they are more open to change and keenly aware of environmental and social issues than any generation before them.

This group has also been described as “digital nomads”, as they grew up in the Internet age. He saw the rise of social media, instant messaging, laptop and smartphone revolutions.

Main characteristics:

– confident

– socially conscious

– questioning authority

generation z

Gen Z is generally defined as people who were born between 1997 to 2012,

They are colloquially known as “Zoomers”, which surprisingly was not coined after the video chat service Zoom, but is instead a play on the word ‘boomers’ and Gen Z’s upbringing amid the explosion -Refers to nature. Technology and Culture.

Those belonging to Gen Z would be hard-pressed to remember a time when screens were not a big part of their everyday lives.

On the plus side, this access to technology and the Internet has provided Gen Zers with abundant information, allowing them to broaden their knowledge and be active in their learning, thus making them the most tech-savvy and social Have become a form accepting generation. date.

But Gen Z is also considered the most depressed and pessimistic generation due to an increase in several socio-political pressures, such as the threat of violence, the advent of social media, and climate change concerns.

According to a 2019 study published in the Journal of Abnormal Psychology, between 2009 and 2017 depression rates increased by more than: 47% among 12-13 year olds, 60% among adolescents (14-17 years old) and 46% among young adults. (18-21 years).

Main characteristics:

– Tech savvy

– progressive

– curious

generation alpha

There is a new generation growing up that many people haven’t heard of.

In a few years they will outnumber the Baby Boomers and many of them will live to see the 22nd century – yes, we are talking about Gen Alpha.

Generation Alpha technically includes people born 2010Further ones who have consequently grown up in a completely digital world dominated by technology, streaming and social media.

Despite people belonging to Generation Alpha still being children, by the time they grow up, they will be the most educated generation of all time, thanks to the access to information available to them.

