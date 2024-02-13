Barack Obama signed an order closing the US detention camp in 2009, but it is still open and many long-term prisoners are still in custody.

Two Afghan prisoners held by the US at Guantanamo Bay for 14 years before being transferred to Oman have been released from detention, a Taliban spokesman said on Sunday.

Taliban Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Mateen Kani said Abdul Zahir Sabar and Abdul Karim were freed as a result of efforts by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

Senior Taliban officials posted photos of Kirpan and Karim on social media along with congratulatory messages. An official welcome ceremony is being held in the capital Kabul for their return on Monday, Qani said.

Both men were held at Guantanamo until 2017, after which they were transferred to the Gulf state of Oman. He spent the next seven years under house arrest, banned from traveling.

The United States opened the detention center at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba under President George W. Bush in January 2002 following the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the subsequent invasion of Afghanistan. Its purpose at the time was to capture and interrogate people suspected of being associated with al-Qaeda or the Taliban, which had harbored bin Laden.

However, hundreds of suspects from several countries were later sent there. The detention center became notorious after reports emerged of detainees being subjected to humiliation and torture, leaving many of them in detention without access to legal due process.

Kani said Saber, who was originally from Logar province, was arrested by US forces on May 10, 2002. In October of that year, after spending four months in Bagram prison just outside Kabul, Saber was transferred to Guantanamo.

“As a result of the efforts of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, after several years in prison and the imposed restrictions have been lifted, he will return to his homeland,” Kani said.

Karim, formerly a resident of Tani district of Khost province, was arrested in Pakistan on 14 August 2002. After spending a few months in jail there, he was handed over to the US Army.

He was moved to Guantanamo in early 2003 and then to Oman in 2017.

The Biden administration continues to gradually repatriate the last remaining detainees at the Guantanamo Bay detention facility, which has yet to finally close 15 years after Barack Obama issued an executive order to close it.

