Tal Elyashiv’s Blockchain Prophecies Launches as Instant Bestseller

Web3 visionary and founder of SPiCE VC, Tal Elyashiv, officially unveiled new book, Blockchain Prophecies, on stage at Digital Assets Week London.

London, November 14, 2023–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Entrepreneur, venture capitalist and early blockchain and tokenization pioneer Tal Elyashiv, speaking at Digital Assets Week London today, announced the launch of his highly anticipated book, Blockchain Prophecies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231114077050/en/

Blockchain Prophecies takes readers on a journey through the highs and lows of Blockchain’s monumental era of innovation through personal musings, sage insights and prophetic visions. (Photo: Business Wire)

Already named an Amazon Best Seller, digital and hard copy editions of the book are available for purchase at Amazon and Barnes & Noble, or on the Blockchain Prophecies website.

As the founder of SPiCE VC, the first fully tokenized venture capital fund, and co-founder of Securitize, a pioneer in real-world asset tokenization, Eliashiv takes readers on a real-time journey into the heart of blockchain and its historical . A period of collective change. The book’s breadth of depth coupled with insight is ideal for investors, innovators, academics, entrepreneurs and anyone seeking to understand the past to rethink the future.

“Blockchain predictions stand as a testament to the once-in-a-generation development of innovation and its profound impact on the entire global economy and our collective experience in a new digital age,” Elyashiv said.

This book skillfully combines practical realism with the prescient insight that only Elyashiv can provide. It covers significant developments and innovations within the sector, from the rise of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the metaverse, to the global adoption of decentralized finance (DeFi) tools such as central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), security tokens and others. . Digital assets. It also addresses the challenges faced during this transformational period, including the impact of key macro events such as the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical tensions, market-specific turmoil and more. However, at its core, blockchain predictions celebrate innovation and disruption.

According to Kyle Sonlin, bestselling author and co-founder of Security Token Market, “Tal is an amazing writer and an incredible thought leader in this industry. As a leader who has consistently put his money where his mouth is, this book is a “It is read as a window into the future of our financial world.”

Ilyashiv effectively presents blockchain not just as a fleeting invention, but as an enduring breakthrough. Readers can look forward to embarking on a journey through this unique era of innovation, guided by Ilyashiv’s personal thoughts, wise insights and prophetic vision.

For more information about Blockchain Prophecies, visit www.blockchanprophecies.com where you can order a digital or hard copy version of the book.

About the Author:

Tal Elyashiv is one of the early visionaries in the blockchain and tokenization ecosystem. Tal’s deep understanding of digital finance has enabled him to usher in a new era of venture capitalism with the founding of SPiCE VC. As the first fully tokenized fund, SPICE VC invests in platforms and ecosystem providers globally, enabling access to capital markets, banking, real estate and other industries through blockchain technologies. Tal also co-founded Securitize, which was successfully spun off from SPiCE, with partner Carlos Domingo. Securitize is now the leading digital securities issuance and management platform, as well as a developer of multiple areas of IP, including tokenization of limited partner positions at VC firms.

Previously, Elyashiv was CIO at Capital One, CIO at Bank of America, COO at BondDesk, and CTO and Head of New Business at 888, as well as founder of Yellow, Exacter, Navien, and Securitize.

Tal is also an experienced speaker and communicator – appearing regularly on the largest forums and most influential media outlets. His work has been published in Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, Newsweek, VentureBeat, TheStreet, and CNBC, among others.

About Spice VC:

SPiCE VC is a venture capital firm that provides investors with experience in the large-scale development of the blockchain/tokenization ecosystem. SPiCE invests globally in platforms and ecosystem providers enabling access to capital markets, banking, real estate and other industries through blockchain technologies. The fund focuses on companies that stand to benefit most from industry-wide growth. Combining institutional knowledge, practical management, entrepreneurial innovation and professional investment experience, SPiCE’s management team has been involved in hundreds of technology funding rounds totaling billions of dollars; As entrepreneurs, investors and executives. SPiCE is based in the US, Switzerland, Singapore and Israel. To learn more about SPICE VC, visit www.spicevc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231114077050/en/

Contact

Liz Whalen

[email protected]

(312) 315-0160

Source