Taking small business to the next level

After long-term planning and hard work, you have finally turned your dream of starting a small business into reality. However, as many business owners soon recognize, this launch is just the beginning of their entrepreneurship journey. Once you’re ready for business, it’s time to think about how to grow and scale your company for long-term success.

Many small businesses are very young – more than half are less than 10 years old and almost half of small businesses go out of business within the first five years. Most small businesses have relatively diverse ownership, and the smaller the business, the more likely it is to be owned by a woman or a minority.

Consider these steps to take your small business to the next level:

Secure Additional Financing

Future financing plans may include applying for more loans, grants or investor financing. It is helpful to build a strong relationship with a bank you trust, which will play a vital role in aiding the growth of your small business as well as connecting you to other resources. For example, JPMorgan Chase’s Special Purpose Credit Program helps expand credit access in majority Black, Hispanic and Latino communities for business owners who might not otherwise be approved or get it on less favorable terms. May go. Through the Global Supplier Diversity Grant Initiative, qualified and certified diverse businesses gain access to affordable growth capital to cover costs including technology, cyber or networking remediation; and operational control enhancements, among other costs.

streamlined operation

Investing now in operational processes can be beneficial in the long run, such as using digital tools to simplify and automate processes like invoicing, approvals, and payments. You can transfer money faster with real-time payments, which can improve your cash flow while reducing the risk of fraud.

create your team

While many small businesses operate alone, adding team members to manage the workload can help your business run more smoothly. If you already have an accountant or bookkeeper, build from there and add other staff with industry expertise to help put your business on a path to lasting success.

expand your network

You will need advisors, consultants and experts who have seen it all, or who know someone who has. Spend time identifying events such as trade shows and expos, informational sessions, and networking receptions with buyers and potential suppliers, as well as programs you may qualify for that provide additional assistance. Making these connections can also open your business to new customers. JPMorgan Chase offers a free one-on-one coaching program in 21 U.S. cities, featuring 45 trained senior business advisors to advise and coach small business owners to better run their businesses. Since 2020, the program has helped more than 2,800 minority-owned businesses grow.

The operations and methods you used to start your business may not be the same ones you need to grow it. Focusing on your future and investing in your facilities, teams and processes can position your organization for growth and help minimize future business disruptions.

For more tips and resources to help grow your small business, visit chest.com/business and chest.com/businessconsultant.

