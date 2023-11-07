Taking a smart approach to making medicines in Africa will save lives

Medicines are being put into individual packages in the pharmacy dedicated to Acquired , [+] Immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) patients at a community hospital in Bangui on January 27, 2022. – In the Central African Republic, the world’s second least developed country according to the United Nations and in a civil war for more than eight years, about 110,000 people out of a population of approximately 5.4 million inhabitants are affected by HIV. But many people do not enter the count due to lack of screening. (Photo by Barbara Debout/AFP) (Photo by Barbara Debout/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

COVID-19 shone a harsh light on global health inequities. Africa was last in line for all the life-saving equipment needed to defeat the new virus, including vaccines, tests, oxygen and personal protective equipment. Still, this is not a new phenomenon. Years after antiretroviral drugs (ARVs) for HIV became widely available in high-income countries, the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria and the US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) ensure widespread access Was created to do. These life-saving medicines in Africa. Almost all tests, medicines, vaccines and medical equipment used in Africa are manufactured elsewhere. This means that when there are worldwide shortages or supply chains are disrupted, those in need in Africa suffer the most. In a global health emergency, national priorities come to the fore, and those who can buy their way to the front of the queue do so.

African leaders have rightly concluded that ensuring better health security for their people means producing more of the medical equipment they need on the continent. Through partnerships for African vaccine manufacturing and arrangements with pharmaceutical companies, bilateral development partners and multilateral agencies such as Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness and Innovation (CEPI), there are now multiple vaccine manufacturing sites under construction in many countries. Senegal and South Africa.

Although most of the focus is currently on vaccines, real progress has also been made on diagnostic tests and medicines. The Global Fund already purchases anti-malarials, insecticide-treated nets for malaria and essential medicines from Africa-based manufacturers. In August 2023, the Global Fund, in collaboration with PEPFAR, Unitaid and the World Health Organization (WHO), issued a call for proposals for HIV rapid diagnostic tests manufactured in Africa. In October, the Global Fund, working with these same partners, as well as UNAIDS, the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), and the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, organized a public-private sector conference in Maputo, Mozambique, on HIV ARVs. Hosted. With similar ambition.

As we move forward with these projects, it is important to tackle immediate obstacles while thinking about long-term sustainability, equitable access, and universal health coverage.

A major factor is market demand. As diseases evolve and competing alternatives emerge, demand for medical products can change dramatically. Without some confidence about who will buy the product and at what scale, private sector companies will not invest. Publicly funded manufacturing projects risk becoming redundant if their sponsors have been overly optimistic in their demand forecasts.

That’s why the Global Fund has focused on high-volume HIV and malaria products, such as HIV tests and ARVs, and insecticide-treated bed nets for malaria. In 2022, 51% of new HIV infections will occur in sub-Saharan Africa. In 2021, the WHO African Region was home to 95% of malaria cases and 96% of malaria deaths. PEPFAR and the Global Fund are the world’s largest funders of HIV services and procurement. The Global Fund alone holds approximately half of the worldwide market for pesticide-treated nets, and can therefore guarantee continued demand for these products. In the long term, the success of African pharmaceutical manufacturing will depend on its ability to provide high quality products to a wide range of buyers across the region.

It is also extremely important that African-made products receive regulatory approval in a timely manner so that multilateral agencies such as the Global Fund can purchase them. This is an extremely complex area, as products and manufacturing facilities need to be approved both by WHO at the global level and by national regulatory authorities at the national level. It is important to ensure patient safety and rigorous testing of product quality. Yet these approval processes can be extremely cumbersome and expensive and may take years or more to obtain approval. No investment case can tolerate a factory not being able to sell products for such a long period of time. Therefore, in line with our call for proposals for HIV rapid diagnostic tests manufactured in Africa, the Global Fund is working with PEPFAR and Unitaid to conduct an accelerated process, followed by an assessment by an expert review panel convened by WHO. based on.

The creation of the African Medical Agency (AMA) could also make a big difference. If products with AMA approval can be sold across the continent, it is much easier than obtaining 54 different national approvals. Yet AMA is still in a relatively early stage.

Sustainable development of regional manufacturing also requires investment in the broader ecosystem, including scientific and clinical research, regulatory capabilities and equipment services. Above all, there is a pressing need to invest in human capital, as the lack of specific skills is a major hurdle. Development partners have an important role in this context.

Finally, there is the issue of competitive pricing. Efficient manufacturing of medical products requires significant scale, so African drug manufacturers need access to regional markets, and for most product categories it is not economically viable to have more than a few manufacturers serving the continent. will be. The Global Fund adopts a value-based approach for greater security of supply, and has adopted a total distributed cost model to take into account logistics costs. But it will be important for African manufacturers to demonstrate cost competitiveness. While localized manufacturing is important for improving equitable access to medical products, so are low prices. When millions of people in Africa are still denied access to life-saving medicines due to affordability, it is difficult to justify paying more than a very modest or transitional premium for African-made health products.

The story of local manufacturing of first-line tuberculosis (TB) treatments presents a somewhat cautionary tale. Although there are very successful examples, in many countries local manufacturers used their political influence to secure national procurement deals at huge premiums over global prices, while lapses in quality assurance contributed to the spread of drug-resistant TB. People suffering from TB had to suffer as a result.

Such examples should not deter us from accelerating the development of African manufacturing of medical goods. It just means that we should do it smartly, keeping the risks in mind. At the Global Fund, we are committed to catalyzing the rapid growth of regional manufacturing, so that the people of Africa can benefit from a better, more secure supply of high-quality, affordable tests, medicines and other medical equipment. This is key to reducing global health inequalities.