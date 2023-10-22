Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) shareholders have earned 3.2% CAGR over the last five years

The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. Even better, you’d like to see the share price moving higher than the market average. But Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has fallen short of that second target with a 17% share price increase over five years, which has lagged the market return. Zooming in, the stock is up a respectable 12% in the past year.

So let’s check in and see if the company’s long-term performance is in line with the progress of the underlying business.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. A flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment about a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Take-Two Interactive Software actually saw its EPS decline by 33% per year.

Since EPS has declined significantly, it seems unlikely that market participants are considering EPS to value the company. Falling EPS doesn’t correlate with the rising share price, so it’s worth taking a look at other metrics.

Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue, on the other hand, has been growing well at a compounded growth rate of 17% over the past five years. It’s quite possible that management is prioritizing revenue growth over EPS growth at this point.

The company’s revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We're pleased to report that the CEO receives a more modest salary than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow its earnings going forward.

a different perspective

Take-Two Interactive Software delivered a TSR of 12% over the year. This is very close to the broader market returns. Most will be happy with the gains, and it helps that the year’s return is actually better than the five-year average return, which was 3%. It’s possible that management’s foresight will bring good growth in the future, even if the share price slows. Before spending too much time on Take-Two Interactive Software it would be wise to see if insiders are buying or selling shares.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

