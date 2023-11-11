Take-Two boss says there’s so much money to be made in Grand Theft Auto games, making a GTA movie isn’t even worth the trouble

GTA 5 money.

Two of the biggest videogame news coming out this week were Nintendo’s announcement of a live-action Zelda movie, and Rockstar’s promise to reveal Grand Theft Auto 6 proper in December. This may naturally leave your wandering thoughts wondering when Take-Two Interactive will be ready to make the Grand Theft Auto-based Hollywood blockbuster that seems to be such an obvious, almost inevitable, project.

I’m sorry to say, you probably don’t want to wait with your breath held: Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said during an investor call yesterday that the publisher has no interest in pursuing a big-screen GTA project because it Not worth the effort.

Zelnick explained, if Take-Two financed a movie or series itself, it would probably do very well financially on it, as long as the show in question remains successful – but the chances of that happening aren’t very good. . ,[Films and television are] Very tough businesses,” Zelnick said. “I’ve been in them successfully. They are extremely challenging. They are not what we do. “We will give more priority to the risk/reward profile of the business we are in.”

The alternative is to license the Grand Theft Auto property to other people and take a portion of whatever profits they make from the films they make. But under those terms the payout wouldn’t be worth the trouble, even if the film was a big hit.

To put this in context, he said Mattel’s licensing profits on the Barbie film, which he described as a “phenomenal hit”, are expected to be around $125 million. That’s not nothing, but Zelnick said Take-Two’s licensing fees on the GTA film will be “a fraction” of what it makes on its games (Take-Two reported net revenues of $1.3 billion in its most recent quarter is, if you were curious), and that’s only if the film is successful – which, again, is unlikely.

Zelnick said, “The hit ratio in the motion picture business is much lower than in the interactive entertainment business.” “Our hit ratio for console properties is 80% or 90%. The hit ratio for a well-run movie studio is about 30%, which means there’s a 70% chance that a movie we license will fail. Can.

“And so in success, the number, in terms of benefit to our bottom line… it’s not zero, but it’s not really that important to what we do here. And in failure, we compromise the underlying intelligence.” property.”

This is the other potential downside of pursuing film projects: If your movie fails miserably, it’s a failure. eau de flop Around the entire property. It makes me think of the 2008 Max Payne film, which thankfully doesn’t come up in conversation much anymore. Can we say that the reason the Max Payne series has been on hold for over a decade is because of the box office bomb? No, of course, but it certainly didn’t help.

I’m well aware of how much money the game industry makes, but still, as a videogame veteran the notion that blockbuster film projects are no longer worth pursuing aggressively boggles my mind. It wasn’t that long ago that Hollywood was where real fame and fortune came from, and now here we are, getting a sneak peek at it. How things have changed.

