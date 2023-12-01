Take Five: That Most Wonderful Time of the Year

LONDON (Reuters) – The festive cheer has arrived early for markets around the world (except for the dollar’s rally) on growing certainty that central banks will start cutting interest rates next year.

Certainly, key US jobs data will test enthusiasm, while Australia’s central bank could reinforce the view that rates have peaked.

Your week in the financial markets is ahead from Ira Iosebashvili in New York, Kevin Buckland in Tokyo, Naomi Rovnik and Mark Jones in London and Yoruk Bahceli in Amsterdam.

1/ Santa has gone

Christmas has come early, with global stocks recording their best monthly performance in three years in November and global investment-grade bonds returning nearly 4% – the best month on record since 1997.

Now, the early Santa rally risks turning into a central bank Grinch. There will be a market rate rate cut in the first half of 2024. The US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, wary of easing financial conditions due to market euphoria, may begin to step back.

Whether equities and bonds will be able to rise together next year also seems doubtful. Stock prices in a benign economic scenario of low borrowing costs and stable growth. Government bonds, which tend to shine in recessions, have been boosted by signs that the effects of the last rate hike are beginning to hurt.

Both cannot be right.

2/ Goldilocks, welcome

Will Goldilocks hold out? That’s the question investors are pondering as they await the Dec. 8 U.S. jobs report, which sent the S&P 500 hitting a new year’s high.

The data will have to walk a fine line to satisfy the so-called Goldilocks narrative of resilient growth driving down inflation and boosting asset prices.

The very strong number would weaken bets that the Fed will begin easing monetary policy sooner than expected, hampering the fourth-quarter rally in stocks and bonds.

On the other hand, a weak number could raise fears that the economy is headed for a tailspin after a 525 basis point rate hike, potentially reducing risk appetite.

Economists polled by Reuters expect the U.S. economy to add 175,000 jobs in November, compared with 150,000 in October.

3/ Catch a hawk?

Lower-than-expected consumer inflation has sounded the death knell for any hopes of a rate hike by the Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday.

But investors are wary of aggressive holdings, prices are still high and new Governor Michelle Bullock is seen as more aggressive than her predecessor. Traders currently expect an increase of about 1-in-3 in February.

Some indication of how soon the Bank of Japan may begin its own delayed tightening campaign may also come from Tokyo CPI data on Tuesday.

Whether businesses and the economy can withstand a return to higher interest rates will also be clear from the Tankan corporate sentiment survey and GDP data on Wednesday and Friday.

4/ Trouble and struggle

Political turmoil, first in Spain and Portugal and now in Germany and the Netherlands, heralds new uncertainty ahead of the 2024 election year.

Germany faces a budget shortfall of 17 billion euros ($18.54 billion) next year after November’s constitutional court setback. No date has been set for the budget, so the focus is on news from Berlin as fiscal reform means the economy is at risk of shrinking for the second year in a row.

And coalition talks are faltering in the Netherlands after the surprise election victory of far-right, anti-EU Geert Wilders.

The turmoil between the EU’s two giants is unwelcome as the bloc demands more cash from members and finance ministers meet on Friday to hammer out new fiscal rules.

Bond watchdogs are keeping an eye on deals that provide incentives for public investment while taking debt sustainability seriously.

It all comes down to the first EU-China summit in four years on 7-8 December.

5/ Tiger ride

Emerging market investing is sometimes compared to riding a tiger – it’s a lot of fun when you’re on it but the disembarkation can be deadly.

November has certainly been the fun part. EM shares are up 7.5% in their best month since January. Bonds have gained 6% in both local currencies and dollars, while a 10% return by Israel’s shekel and a 5-6% rise from Central European currencies pushed MSCI’s EM FX index to its highest level since April 2022. But it has been delivered.

December has also been generally kind. The FX index has risen every December since the 2015 collapse and stocks have posted sizeable gains in three of the last four.

It will depend on where bond yields and risk premiums, or ‘spreads’, go from here, but several big investment houses are looking optimistic again.

($1 = 0.9168 euros)

(Graphics by Pasit Kongkunakornkul, Vineet Sachdev, Riddhima Talwani and Prinz Magtulis; compiled by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by Susan Fenton)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com