Take Five: Another curve ball for the markets

Oct 20 (Reuters) – Rising tensions in the Middle East and a rise in U.S. bond yields have set financial markets ready for more turmoil, exacerbated by higher oil prices and China’s asset pain.

The European Central Bank appears ready to sit back after a series of interest rate hikes, while US earnings and Argentina’s presidential election are also on the rise.

Your week ahead in the markets of Amanda Cooper and Naomi Rovnik in London, Kevin Buckland in Tokyo and Lewis Krauskopf and Rodrigo Campos in New York.

1/Uncomfortable peace

There is a war raging between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas and markets are in an uneasy calm as they wait to see how the conflict unfolds.

The market reaction has been relatively modest, with Wall Street’s so-called fear gauge, the VIX index (.VIX), suggesting investors are not as nervous as they were when Russia invaded Ukraine last year – at least. Less, not yet.

There is a barometer for seeing oil. It hit $93 a barrel on Wednesday as the surge threatened to disrupt oil supplies to the Middle East.

A broader conflict would deal another blow to markets, potentially forcing central banks that have been steadfast in their determination to fight inflation to step down.

Uncertainty could increase if “flash” manufacturing and service sector activity surveys point to economic weakness in the coming days.

slight movement in world markets

2/ Staying here?

The European Central Bank’s meeting on Thursday will likely have one eye on the potential for a scramble to interrupt the downward trend in inflation in the Middle East and the other on the weakening economy.

Expectations of rate cuts would be premature. ECB chief economist Philip Lane says the central bank is still “a long way” from easing monetary policy.

But traders can, at least, hope for a pause for now.

After the ECB raised the deposit rate to its current record high at each of its last 10 meetings, policymakers have signaled that it is time to keep borrowing costs in check as they assess the impact of the monetary tightening so far. We do.

The Central Bank of Canada is expected to hold rates steady at its meeting on Wednesday as inflation eases.

Reuters Graphics Reuters Graphics

3/Find Megacap

Reports from megacap companies highlight a big batch of third-quarter US corporate earnings, a key test for the stocks that have driven equity indexes higher this year.

Microsoft and Alphabet’s results are due on Tuesday, Meta Platform’s on Wednesday and Amazon’s results on Thursday. These stocks, along with Apple, Nvidia and Tesla, have combined to contribute to the S&P 500’s 11% year-to-date gain, so any outcome disappointment could have broader consequences.

Other companies expected to report in the coming week include Coca-Cola, General Motors, Merck and United Parcel Service. Investors are expecting an overall improvement in US profits after a slump in the first half.

Data including third quarter gross domestic product and monthly personal consumption expenditure price index also give the market a fresh look at the state of the economy.

reuters graphics

4/Weeds vs green shoots

Positive signs for China’s economy have become harder to find as retail sales, factory output and GDP data rose as the gloom in the property sector deepened.

Making up a quarter of the world’s No. 2 economy, the asset turmoil threatens China’s 5% growth target — even after a consensus 4.9% quarterly expansion.

This did not escape investors, sending mainland shares into a nearly year-long trough.

Everything else that is happening is hidden from view: the default deadline for Country Garden’s loan quietly passed, and the property developer is forced to deny that its founder and his daughter have fled China. The market is exploring scenarios to see who is next, and the sudden resignation of Gemdel’s chairman for unspecified health reasons sparked a selloff of its bonds.

The pressure on Beijing for further stimulus is strong and steps so far have disappointed.

Slowdown in China’s property sector

5/Crossroads to Argentina

The stewardship of Argentina’s $600 billion economy will be at stake on Sunday when voters decide between moderate populist Javier Meili, center-left and current Economy Minister Sergio Massa, and center-right former minister Patricia Bullrich.

Latin America’s third-largest economy is in a serious economic crisis – inflation is at 138% and on the verge of peaking, interest rates are at 133% and the black market peso has weakened by more than 60% this year alone. .

For investors, the survival of the country’s $43 billion program with the International Monetary Fund is at stake, as is the possibility of Argentina defaulting on its debt for the tenth time.

Miley, the surprise winner of the August primary election, has promised to dollarize the economy and get rid of the central bank. He remains the leader in most polls, which also indicate a possible face-off between him and Massa in November.

Argentina struggles with high inflation, rising debt and declining peso

Graphics by Vineet Sachdev, Pasir Kongkunakornkul and Sumanta Sen; Compiled by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Get licensing rights, opens new tab

Source: www.reuters.com