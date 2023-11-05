Take all the steps you can to keep your home safe this fall

Keep your home safe inside and out with this new gear getty

Summer vacations may be over, but that doesn’t mean your travels are over. There are fall leaves to peek at, ski trips to plan and family trips to take for the holidays just around the corner.

Unfortunately porch pirates and thieves are also set to decline. Good thing you have the tools to keep your place secure while you’re away.

ecobee smart doorbell camera

ecobee smart doorbell camera ecobee

The latest addition to Ecobee’s security lineup may be the one you use the most. Doorbell cams are ubiquitous right now. Mostly because they are fantastic unitaskers. They show you who’s at the front door. That’s it. Maybe they protect the packages. Perhaps they function as intercoms. But mainly, they give you a close-up view of who or what is at the front door without having to get up and look.

And the ecobee Smart Doorbell Camera is no tilting, with 175 degrees of visibility so you can see packages placed right in front of your door and visitors from head to toe. Night vision is also excellent, giving you a clear picture even in low light conditions.

Ecobee Smart Doorbell Camera View on Thermostat Premium ecobee

The problem with a lot of video doorbells is that you have to have your phone or a dedicated secondary screen to see who is at the door. Ecobee gives you video updates on your phone but if you have the Smart Thermostat Premium they also do something new: they turn your thermostat into a secondary display. Whenever someone comes to the door, you can check the Ecobee app or simply glance at your Ecobee Premium. This is a good option.

Installation is extremely easy (although doorbell chime requirements may be a problem for older homes with oddly shaped chime boxes or unsupported wiring). What I especially like is that it doesn’t require any proprietary screwdriver bits just to install the doorbell (looking at you, Ring). The Smart Doorbell Cam is powered by your existing doorbell’s low voltage wiring, so once it’s installed, you don’t have to worry about draining the battery. It also has IP65 waterproofing and dust protection, so it will withstand the elements. It has been tested to withstand everything from -13F low to 113F high.

Alone, the Smart Doorbell Camera is $159. It comes with two months of Ecobee’s free security service, which unlocks things like package detection and monitoring and 30-day video storage. The doorbell also works without other Ecobee devices but you can buy packages with indoor cameras and thermostat for impressive discounts. Check them out and learn more about the smart doorbell camera on the ecobee site.

Yale Assure Lock 2 Plus

No keys? No problem. Yale

I’ve been a fan of Yale’s smart lock products since discovering their delivery boxes last holiday season (and, yes, other than the USPS which still protests wholeheartedly against using it, it’s being used by others to come. Delivery has been adopted by the people). Their technology is reliable and easy to use and syncs seamlessly with Apple Home.

Installation is no more difficult than installing any standard door lock and Yale gives you all the necessary templates if you’re starting from scratch. It’s powered by a handful of AAA batteries (which I appreciate because my only complaint about the delivery box has been its unusual battery size).

Once installed, there’s an LED touchscreen, which remains blank unless you press it, which you can unlock with a PIN (set in the Yale app… a setting that’s unnecessary Seems buried in a submenu). But the real trick is that, if you sync with Apple Home and have upgraded to a recent version of iOS, you can simply shake your phone to unlock it with the Home key or hold your hand near the lock. Can rotate Apple Watch.

This is especially useful if you lock yourself away from just having a watch on your wrist…speaking from experience. But trusting your watch or phone is good for another security reason I hadn’t considered – no fingerprints on a blank LED screen.

He said that it is an undoubtedly online device. Luckily the Assure Lock 2 Plus comes with a WiFi bridge. You can also connect via Bluetooth. However, deeper Apple Home integration has huge benefits. I’m particularly fond of setting an automation to close the exterior door after 3 minutes or turn it off at a certain time every night.

If you don’t want to use your watch or don’t have a deadbolt on your door, you can also pick up the Yale Assure Lever Lock which has the same lockscreen technology and Home app connection capability, but in a form factor that replaces the standard Door Knob This is great for things like interior garage doors.

I have recommended the Yale Smart Lock to my friends and they have been extremely pleased. They never had to call me once to ask how to set it up. This shows what a seamless installation experience Yale has created. You can find out more information and get your own lock on the Yale website.

Vivint Indoor Cam Pro

Yep, I’m on my Vivint soapbox again. Well. Not a soapbox so much as “Integrating products from five different companies into your home tech stack is exhausting, so why not create one company that does the work for you plus Provides professional monitoring.”

Ahem.

Looks smarter with onboard storage Vivint

I mentioned the Indoor Camera Pro earlier this year and am happy to say that they impressively deliver on their promise. Not only does the new camera have better resolution than their previous offerings, it looks like a modern video camera in the best way possible and has little extra features like two-way app-to-camera intercom.

Night vision has also been significantly improved, significantly reducing visual noise and providing crystal clarity. It’s also pretty smart, smart enough to filter out window reflections if you want to leave it inside and can point it toward a window overlooking the porch or patio you want to monitor.

Onboard camera storage is also a big advantage. Instead of relying solely on the cloud, you can easily go back up to three hours with video stored on the camera. Of course, you don’t have to scrub manually, you can use the Vivint app to detect events automatically flagged by the camera.

You can get unlimited video storage if you sign up for Vivint’s cloud storage service Playback DVR. And this is the warning. if you want Any Out of this, you’ll need to sign up for Vivant’s monitored security service. The good thing is that they provide monitoring as well as hardware support. If something goes wrong, they fix it (or tell you how to fix it). Visit Vivint.com to get started.