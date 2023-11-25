Take advantage of the biggest airdrop season in Solana history!

Enjoy the biggest Solana airdrop season with our guide! Find the top protocols, qualification stages and tips.

Get ready to take advantage of the biggest Solana airdrop season ever! Seize valuable airdrops within the thriving Solana ecosystem, with various protocols launching tokens in 2024. This guide covers the top Solana ecosystem airdrops, qualification steps, and tips for fast and easy qualification. Let’s dive in and make the most of your airdrop opportunities!

Solana and the rise of airdrop opportunities

Over the past 38 days, the value of $SOL has increased by an impressive 178%. This meteoric rise has not only shed light on the Solana ecosystem, but has also significantly increased the value of Solana-based protocols. As a result, potential financial opportunities for airdrop farmers have expanded.

The growing interest in the Solana ecosystem is further demonstrated by the significant growth of Solana’s Total Value Locked (TVL). In fact, Solana has emerged as the fastest-growing blockchain this month, with TVL increasing by 121% to an impressive $563 million.

Exploring the Top Solana Ecosystem Airdrops

Now, let’s take a closer look at some of the primary airdrops we’re prioritizing within the Solana ecosystem. Please note that at the end of this guide, we will also provide links to resources for those who want to explore more specific Solana plays.

1. Drift Protocol

DriftProtocol is a permanent DEX (decentralized exchange) and one of the top DEXs built on Solana. Although it has not launched its token yet, qualifying for the airdrop is relatively simple. To be eligible, follow these steps:

Connect your wallet to DriftProtocol.

Engage in trading activities on the exchange.

Provide liquidity to the Flow Liquidity Provider (DLP).

Stake assets in the Drift Insurance Fund Vault.

2. win

Zito is a SOL liquid staking platform that offers MEV (Maximum Extractable Value)-driven staking rewards of approximately 6.8% APY on $SOL. To qualify for their airdrop, follow these steps:

Bet SOL as you win on Jeeto.

Keep winnings in your wallet (earn 1 point per winning per day).

Deposit wins into LPs (Liquidity Pools) in other DeFi (decentralized finance) protocols (earn 2 points per win per day).

Use their referral system to refer others.

3. Marginify

Marginify is a money market on Solana that facilitates borrowing and lending of various assets. They have recently launched a ‘loyalty points’ program, which can contribute to the upcoming airdrop. To increase your chances of earning points and participating in the airdrop, follow these steps:

Lend assets on marginfi.

Borrow assets on marginify.

Refer other users to Marginify.

You can also stake SOL as LST (Marginify’s native token).

4. JupyterExchange

JupiterExchange is a DEX aggregator on Solana that allows users to access the best swap rates. It also offers features such as limit orders, DCA (dollar-cost averaging), bridge functionality, and perpetual trading. To qualify for their airdrop, follow these steps:

Conduct swaps on JupiterExchange instead of directly on the DEX.

Place limit orders on JupiterExchange.

Access DCA through JupyterExchange.

Use Jupiter Bridge for seamless transactions.

Join Perp Trading on JupiterExchange.

5. ZetaMarkets

ZetaMarkets is an options trading platform on Solana that enables users to hedge risks against crypto market movements and events. They have an official points system that may indicate future airdrops. To deposit points, follow these steps:

Deposit USDC and execute trades on the ZetaMarkets exchange.

6. Tensor HQ

Tensor HQ Solana is the leading NFT (Non-Fungible Token) marketplace for NFTs. Similar to BLUR, Tensor HQ works with an official scoring system. Earn points using the following methods:

List of NFTs among the top 100 collectibles.

Place bids on NFTs from the top 100 collectibles.

Engage in market-making activities with NFTs from the top 100 collectibles.

7. Phantom

Fantom is the most popular wallet on Solana, with over 3 million users. Although no specific token launch has been confirmed, it is advisable to increase activity within the wallet in case of future airdrops. To increase your engagement, follow these steps:

Create a PhantomWallet.

Conduct token swaps through Fantom Wallet.

Unlock the DRIP Phantom collectible.

conclusion

With the Solana ecosystem experiencing significant growth and a range of protocols preparing for token launch, the upcoming airdrop season presents a remarkable opportunity for participants. By following the steps outlined for each protocol, you can position yourself To qualify for valuable airdrops within the Solana ecosystem.

Remember to stay updated on the latest developments and announcements of these protocols to maximize your participation chances. As the Solana ecosystem continues to flourish, your involvement and participation can yield substantial rewards.

