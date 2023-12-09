Jammu, December 09: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed the ‘Mahotsav 2023’ organized by Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir Economic Growth and Development Dialogue (LEAD) at Gulshan Ground on Saturday.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor appreciated the efforts of the team of professionals of LEAD initiative who are working towards sustainable development of the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Highlighting the growth potential of various sectors in Jammu and Kashmir, the Lieutenant Governor called upon the young entrepreneurs to take advantage of new opportunities and strengthen the local to go global.

“In today’s era dominated by algorithms, entrepreneurs can upgrade business and marketing skills to promote unique local products. Under the guidance of Honorable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, the Vocal for Local initiative is full of dynamism and potential to put Jammu and Kashmir on a higher development path,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor reiterated the commitment of the Jammu and Kashmir Administration to promote entrepreneurship and startup culture in the Union Territory.

He said, flagship programs like One District One Product and District Export Center are providing opportunities to artisans, agro-based industries to harness the potential, increase the share of our specialty products in the growing global demand and strengthen the brand positioning of unique crafts. . ,

He said that the active participation of entrepreneurs during the two-day festival will become a source of inspiration for the ambitious youth of the UT.

On this occasion, the Lieutenant Governor honored Veernaris, family members of martyrs of security forces and ex-servicemen.

He visited the stalls set up by government departments, SQUAST Jammu; Institute of Music and Fine Arts, JU; Army; entrepreneur; Farmer producer organizations, cooperative societies and self-help groups during the festival.

Major General Gaurav Gautam, GOC Tiger Division; Sunil Shah, Director Lead; Lieutenant General RK Sharma (Retd), Major General SK Sharma (Retd), Brigadier Balbir Singh (Retd), Colonel BS Mangotra (Retd); Ex-servicemen, brave women, youth and a large number of people were present on this occasion.

