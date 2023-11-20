Take a look inside this startup’s self-driving RV as camping goes electric

The $50 billion travel trailer industry is finally connecting with the EV ecosystem. Legacy companies like Winnebago and newcomers like Lightship and Pebble are not only electrifying their systems but also changing vehicle models.

As more Americans move to electric cars, the trailer industry will have to evolve because towing drains batteries quickly. Towing an RV long distances with an EV can be prohibitive due to the strain on battery power.

California-based startup Pebble Mobility has invented a self-driving, self-powered, remote-controlled trailer. This 25-foot vehicle sleeps four and has its own electric motor. It propels itself, saving the energy the car needs to pull it.

“We have a generous EV battery on board and an integrated solar array on the roof of the travel trailer – so renewable energy from the sun is harnessed and powers the entire vehicle,” said Pebble CEO Bingrui Yang.

Yang, an Apple alumnus who helped create the iPhone, says he’s using that knowledge to enhance the RV experience.

“We brought the iPhone-like experience to RV, automating the hardest part, like hitching, parking, towing, setting up camp, so anyone can easily access all the freedom that RV-ing offers without the hassle . ” He said.

Users can use Pebble’s app to operate the trailer automatically, which helps in tight spaces. That high-tech is a focus for investors like Honest Capital, which is seeing a generational shift in RV use from Baby Boomers to Millennials.

“This group of consumers is very different from the Baby Boomers, they are more technologically forward. They are tech savvy, they want a better experience, they want a better toy experience. So they have completely different demands from the previous generation Are,” said. Ellen Ma, Managing Director of Aphonest Capital.

In addition to Uphonest, Pebble is supported by Lightspeed and Vision Plus. It has raised $13.6 million in funding so far.

Prices for a trailer with a self-propelling motor start at $109,000. Potential tax credits could bring this down. The motorized version starts at $125,000, which is on par with other RVs. Yang said that as they continue to grow the company, they will introduce more products at different price points, meeting the needs of consumers.

With solar and battery power, the Pebble makers say it can stay off the grid for up to 7 days, without the need for propane or a generator. Kitchen appliances, lights, AC and everything else is completely electric. Pebble aims to deliver the first models in 2024.

CNBC senior climate producer Lisa Rizzolo contributed to this piece.

Source: www.cnbc.com