Take a look inside Nvidia’s futuristic ‘Voyager’ headquarters in Santa Clara

Nvidia’s headquarters is designed to increase productivity. Jason O’Rear/Gensler San Francisco

American chip maker Nvidia opened its “Voyager” office last year.

The 750,000-square-foot space reflects the company’s “no barriers and no limits” philosophy.

Business Insider spoke to the chief architect behind the project.

Nvidia has had some big years. As artificial intelligence fever rose across the world, demand for the company’s GPU chips increased.

Nvidia caught on to the AI ​​trend early, and it was able to gain a significant lead in the production of chips used in rich technologies like ChatGPT.

The company’s valuation rose sharply to $1.2 trillion, up nearly 250% this year.

One key to Nvidia’s success may lie in its flat organizational structure.

“When you’re moving so fast, you want to make sure that information is flowing through the company as quickly as possible,” CEO Jensen Huang said in a recent interview with Harvard Business Review.

Huang said Nvidia is committed to a completely flat structure – removing three or four layers of management in an effort to operate as efficiently as possible.

Another key to the company’s “no barriers and no limits” approach, as Huang pointed out, is its office.

Opening in early 2022, the Santa Clara headquarters is a grand 750,000-square-foot structure designed to enhance employee performance in line with the company’s vision.

“Voyager” is the name of the second building given to Nvidia’s Santa Clara office. Jason O’Rear/Gensler San Francisco

The building, dubbed “Voyager,” was designed by the architectural firm Gensler — and yes, it was named after the “Star Trek” starship.

Hao Ko, the project’s design principal, told Business Insider that the idea of ​​the office is “rooted in the idea that people do their best work when they’re provided with choice.”

An external work station on Voyager. Jason O’Rear/Gensler San Francisco

From personal spaces designed to enhance work focus, consultations or personal meetings, The Office offers employees a variety of spaces to suit their individual needs.

“A successful workplace should be a destination, not a liability, so designing a comfortable space that reflects the company culture is also very important,” Ko said.

Elevated “birds’ nests” serve as meeting places. Jason O’Rear/Gensler San Francisco

Ko said his firm’s research has shown that collaboration is most effective when teams work in the same locations.

“The pandemic highlighted that work can happen anywhere, but it also reminded us that bringing people together inspires them to do their best work,” he said.

Diverse spaces to give employees a choice of environment. Jason O’Rear/Gensler San Francisco

Nvidia engineers were previously locked into traditional workspaces, while other teams were stationed on different floors and even in different buildings. Gensler’s solution was to move all of Nvidia’s teams into one large room.

But the team faced some problems regarding sound and lighting in such a huge open space.

“Base Camp” reception area. Jason O’Rear/Gensler San Francisco

Ko said, “We designed the shape of the ceiling to bounce sound without any echoes and selected the ceiling material to help absorb noise.”

“It’s also a challenge to get natural daylight evenly into a large space for everyone to enjoy. We achieved this by adding an abundance of skylights on the roof, moving people closer to the building’s glass façade and using large floor plates. Solved it by building a roof.” Added.

The central hall of Nvidia is known as “The Mountain”. Jason O’Rear/Gensler San Francisco

They also wanted to provide a connection to nature in the space, Ko said, adding that the real innovation of Voyager Office is that the indoor environment feels like you’re working outside.

“Inspired by the fact that Santa Clara has arguably one of the best climates in the world and our backyards are an extension of our home lives, Nvidia challenged our team to create a workplace that embraces the beauty of surrounding nature. And uses motivation and allows people to work out all day,” he said.

The “valleys” contain more traditional office space and enclosed meeting areas. Jason O’Rear/Gensler San Francisco

The “four-acre workspace” features a park and “treehouse” for meetings, while a shade trellis equipped with solar panels blends into the building’s fabric.

The company also uses geographical nicknames to describe different areas of the building.

The “mountain” staircase leads to upper levels with laboratory spaces, while along its perimeter are “valleys” – naturally lit corridors that provide intimate meeting spaces and eating areas.

Natural light filters throughout the office space. Jason O’Rear/Gensler San Francisco

Ko said future workplaces will place more emphasis on providing diversity for people to choose where they work and emphasize healthier and more comfortable environments.

He believes, “By refining workplace design based on how people use it, we will continue to drive greater innovation and a more flexible future.”

Nvidia’s H was inspired by “Star Trek”. Jason O’Rear/Gensler San Francisco

