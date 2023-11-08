The exhibition of these award-winning photographs will run from 9 November 2023 to 25 February 2024 at the National Portrait Gallery, London.

The National Portrait Gallery in London is celebrating contemporary portrait photography with the announcement of the winners of the prestigious Taylor Wessing Photographic Portrait Prize 2023.

The first prize of £15,000 (approximately €17,000) for the Taylor Wessing Photo Portrait Prize 2023 was awarded to German-born photographer Alexander Silbermann for his portrait titled. Morning,

The mesmerizing photo, “with echoes of art historical depictions of the Madonna”, was taken in Paris and features a model named Diana, the first professionally photographed photograph of her.

Gilliam Trappenberg won second prize for his work depicting a mother and son on the Caribbean island of Saint Martin. Kisha and Ladaryan,

Third prize was jointly awarded to Jake Green for his intriguing portrait of Happy Mondays lead singer Shaun Ryder and Carl Francois Van der Linde for his captivating portrayal of professional wrestlers from Punjab. Chhotu Lal Ulta,

Below is a selection of the winning images as well as the works of the shortlisted photographers.

‘Diana’ by Alexandre Silbermann (1st place)

Alexandre Silbermann is a director and photographer based in Paris, France.

Silbermann’s series Nature Explore the intersection of the human landscape and the natural world, and how human interventions such as the creation of parks or urban greenspaces create a mixed reality between what is natural and what is built.

His winning photograph, taken in La Courneuve Park, shows the sitter, Diana, in a liminal position, where the pattern of the surrounding lawn appears to blend with the pattern of her floral blouse.

The judges felt that the picture contained a compelling blend of the traditional and the contemporary.

With echoes of art historical depictions of the Madonna, the monochrome palette gives the work a timeless, monolithic quality.

However, details within the image, such as the sitter’s nose ring, floral blouse and headphones, feel fresh and refreshing and bring the picture firmly into the present.

‘Kisha and Ladaryan’ by Gilliam Trappenberg (2nd place)

Kisha and Ladaryan From the Currents series, the Caribbean island of Saint Martin was captured. Trappenberg has been photographing Kisha and her family since 2018.

This particular photo, taken in 2023, shows Kisha with her youngest son Ladarayan outside her grandmother’s house.

While Trappenberg’s photography generally avoids focusing on particular individuals, his work with Kisha’s family is a departure from this norm.

His portrait depicts a heartfelt moment between mother and son.

Trappenberg explains that Kisha, a mother of three boys, embodies the spirit of the Caribbean women she grew up with in Curaçao.

‘Shaun Ryder’ by Jake Green (3rd prize)

shaun ryderShot in Manchester, Gold Walla and was produced as a Channel 4 commission for a series documenting influential figures in 1980s music.

Depicting the iconic lead singer of the Happy Mondays, Ryder’s face is completely obscured by vapor as suggested by Ryder during a photography session with Green.

The judges were surprised to be presented with a characterful celebrity portrait, where their face is not revealed, but the sitter’s personality is still conveyed.

‘Shorty Red Upside-Down’ by Carl Francois van der Linde (3rd prize)

Chhotu Lal Ulta-Pultafrom the series our leaderChhotu Lal aka Dragon, a professional wrestler from Punjab, is shown hanging upside down from a tree by his feet, sandwiched between two much larger wrestlers.

This photo was taken by Van der Linde while exploring the world of Continental Wrestling Entertainment (CWE).

The picture finds Chhotu Lal in the midst of building his personal wrestling brand; CWE students often make outrageous attempts as part of their propaganda, recording them and linking the material to social media.

This increases their personal brand and the potential virality of their social media pages, hoping to attract the attention of talent scouts.

‘Me Nana Phi’ by Serena Brown (Taylor Wessing Photography Commission)

Brown’s selected photo, me nana fee, photo of the photographer’s young sister at their grandmother’s home in Accra, Ghana. It is part of a larger project, involving a cast of notable characters – friends, family and street vendors – who visit her grandmother.

This was the photographer’s first trip to Ghana since she was two years old. She traveled with her younger sister Chloe, who had never been to the country before. This picture reflects the feeling of homecoming and belonging.

The judges enjoyed the natural and spontaneous feel of this painting. The sitters are posed, but the picture captures their suggestive expressions and creates a sense of warmth and affection.

‘Three Lions’ by Ben Brooks (shortlist)

‘Relationships’ by Benjamin Madgwick (shortlist)

‘Watching the Game’ by Enda Bowe (Shortlist)

‘Mrs. ‘Eldred in blue, with directions to the bluebell flower fields on a spring day’ by Lucas Trodek (shortlist)

‘Group Portrait’ by Ruth Samuels (shortlist)

‘Mom’s Engagement Dress’ by Cara Heath

