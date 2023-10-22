Many investors are still learning about the different metrics that can be useful when analyzing a stock. This article is for those who want to know about Return on Equity (ROE). In a learn-by-doing approach, we’ll look at ROE to gain a better understanding of Sulzer Limited (VTX:SUN).

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investments it receives from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How to calculate return on equity?

Return on equity can be calculated using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders’ Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Sulzer is:

19% = CHF181m ÷ CHF943m (based on trailing twelve months to June 2023).

‘Returns’ reflect the company’s earnings over the past year. So, this means that for every CHF1 of its shareholders invested, the company earns a profit of CHF0.19.

Does Sulzer have a good return on equity?

By comparing a company’s ROE to its industry average, we can get a quick assessment of how good it is. However, this method is only useful as a rough check, as companies vary considerably within the same industry classification. You can see in the graphic below that Sulzer’s ROE is very close to the Machinery industry average (17%).

So while the ROE isn’t exceptional, it’s at least acceptable. Although the ROE is not at least as low as the industry, it is still worth checking what role a company’s debt plays as high debt levels relative to equity can also make the ROE appear higher. If a company borrows too much, it has a higher risk of defaulting on interest payments.

Importance of debt for return on equity

Companies usually need to invest money to increase their profits. That cash can come from retained earnings, issuing new shares (equity), or debt. In the first two cases, the ROE will capture this use of capital to grow. In the latter case, the use of debt will improve returns, but the equity will not change. The ROE will look better than if no debt was used.

Sulzer’s 19% return on debt and equity combined

It is worth noting that Sulzer has high use of debt, leading to its debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. While its ROE is respectable, it’s worth keeping in mind that there’s usually a limit to how much debt a company can use. Investors should think carefully about how a company would perform if it was unable to borrow so easily, as credit markets change over time.

Summary

Return on equity is one way we can compare the business quality of different companies. A company that can achieve high returns on equity without debt can be considered a high quality business. If two companies have similar levels of debt to equity and one has a higher ROE, I would generally prefer the company with the higher ROE.

But ROE is just one piece of a larger puzzle, as high quality businesses often trade at high multiples of earnings. It’s important to consider other factors, such as future profit growth – and how much investment is required going forward. So I think it might be worth checking out Free Report on analyst forecasts for the company.

