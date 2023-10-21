Take a look at Florida native Ken Griffin's plan to build the world's second most expensive home in Palm Beach. The hedge fund billionaire's massive $1 billion mansion will feature a massive swimming pool, spa and lakeside gardens. - LuxuryLaunch

Ken Griffin, the billionaire hedge-fund manager known for his vast wealth and sharp investments, is giving new meaning to “Billionaires Row” by acquiring more than 20 acres of prime Palm Beach real estate. The Florida native has no interest in being part of just any line and instead has unveiled an ambitious plan to build the most expensive home not just in America, but on the planet. The 55-year-old billionaire amassed approximately 27 acres of oceanfront real estate and began acquiring adjacent properties in December 2012.

Grand mansion plans. Image – City of Palm Beach.

The tycoon has already spent $450 million on these pieces of land over the past decade and intends to invest a further $150 to $400 million in building a mega-estate that will be worth $1 billion upon completion. Estimated to be dollars.

Image – City of Palm Beach.

Still, the 38th richest man worldwide will live in the second most expensive home in the world. The most expensive home will be Aparajit Antilia, a $4.8 billion 27-storey house that belongs to Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his family’s Reliance Industries.

Image – City of Palm Beach.

Citadel’s founder and CEO, who once lived in Chicago and is now based in Miami, will live in a mansion spread across 7½ acres of picturesque ocean-to-lake property. The massive 50,000-square-foot structure will include a contemporary-style house, a service basement and a luxurious guesthouse. Features include a spectacular swimming pool that extends from the residence to expansive lawns with windows on both sides, creating a gorgeous oasis adjacent to the Atlantic Ocean.

Huge swimming pool. Image – City of Palm Beach.

The property will be surrounded by several beautifully landscaped gardens and a caretaker’s cottage. Griffin’s extravagant residence will become the largest residence in Palm Beach, surpassing Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago just a quarter mile away. According to the NYTimes, an industry insider said, “If they spent nearly half a billion dollars to buy an acre of land in Palm Beach in the last decade and spent another $150 million to build an entirely new home, Hopefully, that piece of property is now worth at least $1 billion.” His ultra-ambitious plans will not end with building just 8 acres of land but using the entire property as his retirement home in the future.

Image – City of Palm Beach.

In May, Griffin filed an agreement with the county to merge all the parcels on Blossom Way with his Ocean Boulevard properties to create a home fit for a king. The Architectural Board approved a long and lean house on the north side of his Billionaires Row estate in June 2022. Billionaire Griffin, who is worth an estimated $34.2 billion, owns the majority of Blossom Way, with addresses ranging from 10 Blossom Way to 70 Blossom. way. Griffin moved his family to Miami last year after moving his company from Chicago to the Magic City. He made another $83 million investment in office space on Worth Avenue, Palm Beach’s prestigious shopping boulevard.

Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia is the most expensive private residence in the world.

The world’s most expensive house belongs to Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani.

Antilia, a 27-storey house worth $4.8 billion, is a towering testament to the fortunes of the lucky Ambani. The massive 568-foot mansion is designed to survive an 8-Richter scale earthquake. The home, which initially housed five family members, has a 168-car garage, a staff of 600, a snow room, and an ice cream parlor. The family lives on the first six floors, while the rest are dedicated to lavish amenities such as a glamorous ballroom with chandeliers, tables, a stage, three helipads, an 80-person cinema, a spa, a yoga center and a dance studio. Antilia is looked after by a staff of 600 people.

Billionaire and philanthropist Ken Griffin:

Kane and his partners founded Citadel Securities in 2002. As Chief Executive Officer and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Citadel, one of the world’s leading alternative investment firms, he holds an AB in Economics from Harvard College. He began investing as a freshman at Harvard in 1986 and founded Citadel just four years later. Today, the Citadel team includes more than 2,500 professionals investing on behalf of the world’s leading institutions, universities and healthcare organizations to deliver superior long-term returns. The hedge-fund billionaire donated $300 million to Harvard, America’s oldest university and his alma mater. His name was also immortalized following his donation of $125 million to the University of Chicago, which resulted in the establishment of the Kenneth C. Griffin Department of Economics.

