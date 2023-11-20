Take a look at all the amazing winners from this year’s VIP Publishing Power of Women Awards

The 2023 annual VIP Publishing Power of Women Awards took place on 17 November, giving us the opportunity to celebrate Ireland’s best and brightest female entrepreneurs across fashion, technology, beauty, lifestyle, wellness and more.

Our fabulous nominees came together for an exclusive lunch at Dublin’s Anantara The Marker Hotel, where an expert panel decided who would be honoured, and profiled in the December issue of VIP magazine.

Our amazing range sponsors for the event include our title sponsor EIR as well as Lindt, Dr. Hauschka, Boots, Aparto, Very, Fenero, Malfi, Bottega, AYA, Great Lengths and Penneys.

Take a look at our amazing winners below and a hearty congratulations to all of our nominees!

Winner of the Kim O'Sullivan-New Founder Award – sponsored by Fenero and Susan Brady, Managing Director of Consumer and Small Business at eir Jennifer Rock Cosmetics and Skin Care Award – sponsored by Boots and Susan Brady Helen, Managing Director of Consumer and Small Business at eir Steele Winner of the Creative Award – sponsored by Aparto and Susan Brady, Managing Director of Consumer and Small Business at Eir Pippa O'Connor Ormond Winner of Entrepreneur of the Year – Sponsored by Pennys and Susan Brady, Managing Director of Consumer and Small Business at Eir Oonagh Chiara Winner of the Director's Hair Care Award – sponsored by Gerka Clinic and Susan Brady, Managing Director of Consumer and Small Business at VERY, Ellie Kisombe, Winner of the Lifestyle Award – sponsored by VERY and Susan Brady, Managing Director of Consumer and Small Business at VERY, Lauren Duggan – Winner of the Sustainability Award – sponsored by Great Lengths and Susan Brady, Managing Director of Consumer and Small Business at Sinead Carey Winner of Fashion Retail – Sponsored by Lindt and Susan Brady, Managing Director of Consumer and Small Business at them, Spotlight Beauty Industry Awards with Dr. Vanessa Craven of Oral Care – Sponsored by Dr. Hauschka and Susan Brady, Managing Director of Consumer and Small Business at eir Dennis Kenny Byrne, Winner of the Wellness Award – Sponsored by AYA and Consumer and Small Business at eir Susan Brady, Managing Director of Consumer and Small Business at EIR, Mamobo Ogoro Winner of the Digital and Tech Award – Sponsored by EIR and Susan Brady, Managing Director of Consumer and Small Business at EIR

Image by Brian McEvoy

Source: vipmagazine.ie