Taiwan’s top smart display companies honored with 2023 SDIA Awards

Taipei, Taiwan, November 28, 2023–(Business Wire)–To facilitate the development of the emerging display industry, the Industrial Development Administration of the Ministry of Economic Affairs established the Smart Display Industrial Alliance (SDIA), which will facilitate cross-sector cooperation in panels, electronic components, Actively promoting. Software, systems integration, and service applications. The Alliance held the 2023 SDIA Awards Ceremony and a Results Presentation on October 5, awarding 12 outstanding smart display innovation projects, recognizing participating manufacturers for their investment in effectively expanding and raising the profile of forward-looking display technology. Recognized for. Smart display industry in Taiwan.

To encourage Taiwan’s smart display manufacturers to stay up to date with leading display technologies and promote the adoption of their research and development results in cross-sector product applications, SDIA held the awards for the second consecutive year, awarding Gold, Silver and Bronze awards as well as excellence awards are given to winners who meet the award evaluation criteria including marketability, innovation and technology. It aims to commend these award winners for their perseverance and effort in self-improvement and help drive the overall smart display industry transformation and upgrading.

The 2023 SDIA Awards focus on products that highlight forward-looking display technology research and development as well as technological breakthroughs. SDIA aims to promote these achievements and implement them in four key areas: Smart Healthcare, Smart Retail, Smart Mobility and Smart Education. This year, the gold award winners are AUO Corp. and E Ink Holdings Inc., while the silver award recipients are Yenrich Technology Corp., AUO Corp. and Lextor Electronics Corp. On the other hand, the bronze award goes to Panelsemi Corp. and Innolux Corp., and awards of excellence have been given to Lixell Inc., Geo Optoelectronics Corp., and Innocare Optoelectronics Corp. The winning products were displayed in the awards ceremony hall, showcasing Taiwan’s incredible strength in the smart display industry.

Each of these display technology manufacturers has its own strengths. SDIA will continue to assist them in upgrading to develop higher value-added products and application integration services. SDIA encourages the development of business solutions as well as their materialization in regions to advance the overall smart display industry transformation. They aspire to create a new blue ocean for industrial applications, opening up a golden era for next-generation demonstrations in Taiwan.

