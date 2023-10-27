Taiwan’s third-quarter economic growth sees a boost due to domestic consumption – Reuters poll

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s trade-dependent economy is likely to grow faster in the third quarter than the second quarter due to resilient domestic consumption and a temporary surge in exports, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

The survey of 20 economists showed that gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow by 2.1% in the July-September period from a year earlier. In the second quarter, GDP grew by 1.36% on an annual basis, whereas in the first quarter it was in recession.

Economists’ forecasts for preliminary GDP data due Tuesday varied widely, ranging from an expansion of just 0.5% to as much as 3.75%.

Taiwan’s exports emerged from a year-long decline in September, rising for the first time in 13 months due to rising demand from the United States ahead of the year-end holiday shopping season.

Third-quarter exports declined 5.1% compared to the same period in 2022, a marked improvement on the second quarter’s annual contraction of 16.9%.

Kevin Wang, an economist at Taishin Securities Investment Advisory in Taipei, said that although external demand for goods made in Taiwan is increasing, the pace is not strong.

“Private consumption was the bright spot in the third quarter, contributed by the peak summer holiday season,” he said.

The government’s statistics bureau said in August it expected growth to slow to 1.61% for full-year 2023, its slowest pace in eight years and down from 2.45% growth for 2022.

The economy of China, Taiwan’s biggest export market, grew faster than expected in the third quarter, expanding 4.9% from a year earlier.

Taiwan is a major hub in the global technology supply chain for giants like Apple Inc., and is home to the world’s largest contract chip maker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSMC).

Taiwan’s preliminary GDP figures will be released in a statement with minimal comments. Revised figures will be released a few weeks later with more details and forward-looking forecasts.

(Poll compiled by Veronica Khongwir, Anant Chandak and Carol Lee; Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Jenny Kao; Editing by Sam Holmes)

