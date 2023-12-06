Taiwan's Jay Chou signs contract with Universal Music Group. Taiwan News

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Universal Music Greater China has announced the signing of a new partnership with Jay Chou (周杰倫), aka the “King of Mandopop.”

The agreement secures global marketing and distribution rights to Chow’s extensive music catalog and future projects, while also supporting emerging talent from his label, including artists such as Patrick Brasca and Young (Cao Yang 曹楊) through JVR. By signing Chow to an extended contract, UMG’s artist roster shows a strong commitment to distributing and promoting Mandopop to an international audience.

“It is with immense pride and excitement that we welcome Jay Chou, an icon of our times, to the Universal Music family. This partnership is more than a milestone for us; It is a celebration of Jai’s extraordinary artistry and global appeal. We are extremely honored to be entrusted with his musical legacy and to help showcase his remarkable talent to a broader global audience,” said Timothy Xu (徐毅), Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Greater China. are keen.

Jay Chou, known as the “King of Mandopop”, has been a phenomenal figure in the Mandarin music scene since his phenomenal debut with “JAY” in 2000. His career spans 15 studio albums.

Chou’s 2022 release, “Greatest Works of Art” made him not only the first Mandarin artist to crack the top 10 of the IFPI Global Artist Chart, but also the first artist to top the Global Album Sales chart. JVR Music was founded in 2007 by Chow, Vincent Fang, and JR Yang.

In addition to his work as a performance artist, Chow is a highly regarded songwriter and has worked with a street fashion brand, PHANTACi, as well as in Web3 investments such as NFTs.

Chou has been with Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) since 2013, after previously appearing at BMG and Sony.

