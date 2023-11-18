Taiwan’s envoy says he hopes Biden-Xi meeting will reduce tensions in Asia-Pacific region

US President Joe Biden is heading back to Washington after attending the annual summit of Asian leaders held in San Francisco this year.

Biden met with several of his counterparts and outlined a vision of friendship and cooperation. His most important meeting was with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The encounter impacted the rest of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, and led to agreements on curbing fentanyl and improving negotiations.

Businessman Morris Chang, who represented Taiwan at the summit, expressed hope on Friday that the meeting would help ease tensions between the two superpowers and in the region.

Chang also suggested that the meeting could help promote economic stability and reliable supply chains.

“You don’t have to be a leader to know that if there’s no peace, there’s no supply chain to begin with,” Chang told a news conference.

He said the Biden-Xi meeting was a “good one”, pointing to their agreement to resume high-level military communications.

“This should help ease tensions between the US and China and enhance the stability of the Taiwan Strait,” Chang said.

America’s commitment to Asia Pacific region is ‘unwavering’

During the summit, Biden said the US’s commitment to the Asia Pacific is “unwavering” and “essential”.

Biden was addressing the leaders’ retreat on Friday, and passed the ceremonial torch to Peruvian President Dina Bolwart, as Peru will host the summit next year.

“Over the past few days we have worked together, and I think this is not an exaggeration, we have worked together to find ways to build an inclusive, resilient and sustainable economy for the Asian Pacific,” Biden said.

The US President announces the launch of the Women in Sustainable Economy initiative.

“I challenge us all to find new ways to unlock the full potential of all our people,” he said.

Biden also addressed the dangers of rapidly changing technology such as artificial intelligence and urged members to work together “to make sure this changes for the better.”

