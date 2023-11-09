Taiwanese entrepreneurs ride on rapid growth of mainland economy

Visitors take photos at Want-Want Group’s booth at CIIE in Shanghai on November 9, 2023. Photo: Qi Zijia/GT

At this year’s China International Import Expo (CIIE), Taiwan-based Yoshantia Tea Company used 6,000 cups, offering teas from the island for guests to taste. The bustling presence of Taiwanese entrepreneurs reflects their eagerness to seize the opportunity to ride on the fast-paced growth of the Chinese mainland economy amid the policy dividends offered by the mainland.

Busy staff members from Taiwan tea companies can be seen serving tea to visitors in front of their exhibition booths. Meanwhile, long queues form in front of fitness equipment booths as people eagerly try out the latest exercise equipment.

The huge market of the Chinese mainland has turned some Taiwanese companies into regular attendees of CIIE. The favorable policies provided by the mainland have further strengthened their determination to expand and invest in the mainland.

“We invite every customer at our stand to taste tea from Taiwan Island. So far, we have used about 6,000 cups,” Andy Chen, executive vice president of Yoshantia Tea Co., told the Global Times on Thursday. Customer.

This is the fifth time Yoshantia Tea Company is participating in CIIE and has set up six physical tea stores in the Chinese mainland.

“We plan to expand to the mainland, so we came here again this year in hopes of finding more business partners and customers,” Chen said.

Health equipment provider Johnson Health Tech is a second-time exhibitor at CIIE. Attending the first CIIE in 2022, the company achieved the desired signature amount of 500 million yuan ($68.62 million) and decided to expand the exhibition area from 250 square meters to 500 square meters this time.

At the expo, Johnson launched a new treadmill in collaboration with Huawei, which can be integrated with Huawei’s wearable devices and the company’s self-development operating system, HarmonyOS system.

“We have very high expectations from the mainland market, and we believe it is a vast ocean of opportunities. We hope that through platforms like CIIE, we will have the opportunity to showcase our products to mainland customers. There may be more opportunities,” Edward Lee, a Johnson Health Tech senior executive, told the Global Times on Thursday.

Want-Want Group is present at CIIE with two booths, carrying food and beverages as well as Water God cleansing products.

The mainland is the most important market for Want-Want, where the company’s performance has grown more than 100-fold over the past three decades. According to the group, about 2,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) are now entering various tiers and regions of the mainland.

“We have been in the mainland for 31 years. The mainland is going up in terms of economy and it is doing well in the whole economy. We hope to bring even more of our products and our various enterprises to the Chinese mainland Will expand.” Tsai Wang-ting, deputy general manager of Want Country Win-Win Division and Water God Division at Want-Want Group, told the Global Times on Thursday.

The confidence of Taiwanese entrepreneurs in the mainland market comes when mainland authorities offer favorable policies to encourage and support Taiwanese businesses in the mainland.

In the latest development, south China’s Hainan province issued 17-point guidelines on Tuesday, including encouraging and supporting Taiwanese enterprises to invest and start businesses in the Hainan Free Trade Port, especially in agriculture, forestry , fishing and trading industries.

East China’s Fujian province recently announced a 10-point document to facilitate Taiwanese residents’ travel to the mainland.

A total of 800 delegates will attend the 2023 Annual Conference for Entrepreneurs across the Taiwan Strait in mid-November, providing another example of the strong willingness of the business communities on both sides to enhance exchanges and cooperation.

Taiwanese entrepreneurs at CIIE said they appreciate the favorable policies provided by the mainland and look forward to closer economic and trade relations with the mainland.

Yoshantia Tea Co.’s Chen said Taiwanese companies enjoy zero tariffs on tea exports to the mainland, which is a significant advantage compared to other markets where tariffs can reach nearly 20 percent.

“This is a huge dividend for our business among other preferential policies offered by the mainland,” Chen said.

The attractiveness of the mainland market and policy dividends have also driven Taiwanese investment into the mainland to expand and flourish.

Yoshantia plans to find more partners to open more stores in the mainland, while Johnson has strengthened its flagship layout in response to the rapid changes in the mainland consumption market, focusing on smart manufacturing and digital trends. Want-Want plans to open its first physical coffee shops on the mainland in Shanghai next year.

“I think there are a lot of opportunities everywhere in the mainland, you just have to really look,” Tsai said.

