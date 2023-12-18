December 18, 2023
Taiwan says Chinese balloons recently crossed key strait border amid tensions with China


Taiwan said two Chinese weather balloons crossed a line in the strait that the US drew decades ago to help ease tensions between the two sides.

One balloon was spotted at 9:03 a.m. Sunday and the other at 2:43 p.m., the Defense Ministry in Taipei said in a statement. He continued his journey eastwards and disappeared.

Ministry spokesman Sun Li-fang told reporters via social media on Monday that a preliminary assessment found the plane was for meteorological use.

In 1954, during a period of increased friction between Beijing and Taipei, the US drew a median line in the waters separating Taiwan from China. China has long avoided crossing the line, but has recently been increasing warplane flights across it, a move that weakens Taiwan’s small armed forces.

Earlier in 2023, a Chinese balloon derailed relations between Beijing and Washington. The US said the plane was for surveillance and shot it down. China said it was for meteorological purposes and the Biden administration overreacted.

Taiwan began releasing details of balloon sightings this month, although Sun previously said the ministry had been observing them for a long time. The Defense Ministry of the island of 23 million people, which Chinese leader Xi Jinping has promised to someday bring under control, had earlier said a Chinese balloon had crossed the median line on Dec. 7.

Read more: ‘The best way to maintain peace is to be able to fight wars’: Taiwan’s foreign minister on opposing Chinese aggression

The China Meteorological Administration issued a notice last week urging meteorological authorities across the country to “effectively prevent major safety accidents” when launching balloons. The administration’s newspaper reported on Sunday that they should have “zero tolerance” for any potential risks.

