Taiwan Mobile President on Telecom Trends

Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi interviews Jamie Lin, President of Taiwan Mobile at Yahoo Finance Invest Asia on key telecommunications industry trends. Lin says 5G has driven subscriber growth over the past few years and should drive business forward as the network rollout continues.

Lin says a third of Taiwan Mobile (3045.TW) users now use 5G for about half of their data, reflecting a steady transformation over time. With 5G becoming more widespread, Lin expects this change to continue over the next few years until final negotiations for 6G wireless services begin.

In Taiwan, one-third of customers use iPhones, Lin says, with loyalists upgrading models every few years regardless of price. The remaining users are Android users who switch more between brands and are more price sensitive.

Watch the video above to hear what Lin had to say about how AI could impact the telecommunications business.

Brian Sozzi: Welcome to “Yahoo Finance Invest Asia.” Of course, many investors around the world keep an eye on what’s happening in the telecommunications industry in major emerging markets to learn what’s popular in technology and what’s popular or not in different emerging market economies. Let’s bring in Jamie Lin, president of Taiwan Mobile, because I think he offers a really good snapshot of many of these key trends. Mr. Lin, thank you for joining us.

Jamie Lynn: Thanks, Brian. It is an honor for me to be here.

Brian Sozzi: So talk to us about the status of your business. What are the top trends you are seeing right now?

Jamie Lynn: In terms of the telecommunications industry, of course, 5G is kind of the growth driver for the industry in the past few years. And it looks to continue to provide a tailwind for the industry over the next at least two to three years. In terms of our e-commerce business, our mobile business, people’s purchasing behavior is changing after the pandemic. That’s why we’re changing our business to stay ahead of the game.

In terms of the accelerator business efforts that we’ve been running, ever since the global macro market stepped into this type of bear market cycle, we’re seeing less wildcard tourist founders and more founders building the next generation of impressively large Are firm. Companies. So these are the trends that we are seeing in the market right now.

Brian Sozzi: I definitely want to dive deeper into the startup comments you just mentioned, because I know this is a topic very near and dear to your heart. But in the telecom space, where is your company in terms of 5G, the rollout of 5G? And what’s next? As the leader of your company, what is 6G? What does 6G look like?

Jamie Lynn: So 5G, we’ve since rolled out service nationwide. So the coverage at this point is over 90%. The conversion is about 1/3. So 1/3 of all our customers are now using 5G. When they’re using 5G, they’re using 5G for about 50% of their data usage. So 5G is really no different from 4G, meaning everyone has moved on to this technology within a few years. We see 5G as a steady transformation over time. So I said, we are expecting this trend to continue for at least the next two to three years.

In terms of 6G, right now I think it’s very early – still very early in the game. The entire industry is still defining what 6G actually is. Some say it is satellite, some say it is fast ground based base station. I think it’s still up in the air. So I think it will take another two to three years for us to all come together to decide what 6G actually is.

Brian Sozzi: Is the iPhone, the Apple iPhone, still the dominant phone where you play? And which phones do you see consumers gravitating towards? And is it just a value-driven market at this point?

Jamie Lynn: So in Taiwan, there are basically two markets, right. So iPhone occupies about 1/3 of the market. And for those consumers, they are so loyal to the iPhone. So every few years, they would upgrade to a new version of the iPhone. And the churn rate from iPhone to other operating systems is very low, single digits. The remaining 2/3 of the market is comprised of Android users. And they switch back and forth between different Android brands.

So for iPhone users, they don’t really care about prices. Whereas, Android users have segments. So you have people who are looking for a better deal. And you also have people who are going for the Samsungs, Pixels of the world. This is a more premium price.

Brian Sozzi: With the new iPhone — an iPhone on the market, Jamie, are you happy with the consumer response so far?

Jamie Lynn: It’s doing great for us. So we are seeing 20% ​​growth year-on-year. Till now since iPhone 15 launch.

Brian Sozzi: Wow. He is quite big. I think American investors look at Taiwan’s economy, it’s still growing, but has slowed down. What impact has this had on your business?

Jamie Lynn: So in terms of telecommunications, I think it should still be there, right? So at the end of the day, people still pay their telecom bills. Our 5G all-you-can-eat rate plan is around $40 USD per month. So it is quite affordable for most people. So right now, I think price is still not a big factor to consider whether they want to use a 5G service or not. Even more so if they need that type of data service.

In terms of our e-commerce business, mobile business, as I said, after the pandemic, people’s purchasing behavior is changing. So we are implementing transformation strategies to stay ahead of the game.

Brian Sozzi: Do you see AI changing the telecommunications industry? And if yes, how?

Jamie Lynn: Right now, I think there are a lot of applications of AI in telecommunications and most other industries that we’re looking at. So the most impactful applications will be in customer service, internal types of knowledge management and so on. In terms of changing the telecommunications business at scale, I think we — based on our observation, maybe some decentralized type of business model based on blockchain or based on Web3 could be something that really transforms telecommunications rather than AI. Will change.

Brian Sozzi: Will you have to install new security measures and new technology to protect consumers?

Jamie Lynn: Oh, yes. So when you’re implementing AI, we all know that it’s – the biggest problem right now is all these hallucination problems, right. So yes, so when you’re implementing AI, you have to do it right, you have to put a lot of guardrails in place to make sure that it works, especially when it comes to consumer-facing applications. to make sure it doesn’t say things that go against your core beliefs.

But we’re also optimistic, because, if you look at the latest version of BART, which is Google’s big language model, it now has the ability to cross-check with Google Search, meaning it actually works with Google Search. Can work with, double check that what is being said is correct or not. Right now, all it takes is a few clicks to fact-check it. But I think very soon, Google is going to automate this process. So we are really hopeful that the hallucination problem may be resolved in the next 6 to 12 months.

