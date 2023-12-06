By Sarah Wu and Ben Blanchard

TAIPEI, Dec 6 (Reuters) – Taiwan’s list of new key technologies will not affect the business of its chip companies, Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said on Wednesday, after the government unveiled 22 technologies that are subject to “urgent protection.” has been identified as a need.

Taiwan makes most of the world’s advanced semiconductor chips, which are used in everything from smartphones to electric vehicles, and the government has long been concerned about Chinese efforts to copy its success, including industrial espionage and poaching engineers. Is included through.

The list of 22 protected technologies announced by Taiwan’s top science agency on Tuesday includes five sectors: defence, space, agriculture, semiconductors and information security.

Wang said, without naming any companies, the government had discussed 14-nanometer or more advanced chip manufacturing and packaging technologies with related companies.

Taiwan is home to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the world’s largest contract chip manufacturer and supplier to companies including Apple and Nvidia.

“Manufacturers believe their business will not be affected,” he told reporters.

Trade secrets of key technologies will be protected through the National Security Act, Wang said.

If more than half of the technology’s funding comes from government subsidies, workers will have to get approval before going to China. He said that the companies will be informed after taking the list of such technologies.

The National Science and Technology Council said, “The purpose of this list is to ensure national security and industrial competitiveness, strengthen the protection of commercial secrets involving national origins and key technologies, and avoid illegal extraction abroad that would infringe national and industrial interests.” can do.”

The agency said the list has been submitted to Parliament and is expected to be reviewed in three months.

Taiwan already has strict rules on chip exports and investment in China, which is racing to develop its own advanced semiconductor industry in the face of increasing U.S. export controls meant to stifle that progress.

In October the Biden administration said it planned to block shipments to China of more advanced artificial intelligence chips designed by Nvidia and others.

Taiwan’s government, which needs to approve all outbound investments, prevents semiconductor companies from building their most advanced factories in China to ensure they do not relocate their best technology offshore. (Reporting by Sarah Wu and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Sonali Paul)

Source: finance.yahoo.com